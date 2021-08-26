The Challenges & Opportunities Of Breastfeeding As A Black Mother

Historically, enslaved Black women were wet nurses forced to feed white babies, often to the detriment of their own children. Countless Black babies died because their mothers weren’t allowed to feed them or didn't have any breast milk left. Even though it's not talked about much, this historical trauma plays a role in why Black women are, to this day, far less likely to breastfeed their children than white women.

CDC data shows that 69.4% of Black infants were breastfed in 2015, compared with 85.9% white infants—a 16.5% difference. Those differences are also due to systemic barriers such as pay disparities, lack of healthcare, lack of paid sick time and maternal leave, and lack of Black lactation consultants—all making breastfeeding virtually an impossible feat for most Black birthing people.

Personally, I’ve had to unpack my own intergenerational trauma around breastfeeding since having my son. Along with doing my personal work, I was able to get support from a lactation consultant who really helped me through that process. She taught me about all the things that I never learned during pregnancy—things like knowing the signs that my baby was hungry, how and how often to nurse (and it's often), and how to ride the emotional waves of the postpartum period.

When I finally started breastfeeding, it was like a weight had been lifted off my back. I remember during one of our visits, the consultant weighed Isaiah before breastfeeding and then after, and seeing that he weighed more afterward was one of the happiest moments of my life. I laugh about it when I think about it now. But the work didn't end there. I still had to navigate how to keep up with pumping while juggling my business—yet another barrier to breastfeeding for many working mothers.