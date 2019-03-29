Found: The Best Workout To Do The Morning You Travel

Ah, travel, our gateway to the rest of the world. Traveling, while rewarding, can be stressful—running around trying to catch flights, dealing with delays, or even forgetting something can turn the experience sour real fast (until you reach your destination, of course). As a somewhat fearful flyer, I'm always looking for ways to make my flights (or even train and car rides) as comfortable and carefree as possible. And as a fitness editor, unsurprisingly, I've found that the answer to my issue is working out.

Now I know what you're thinking: All the prep that goes into traveling can be exhausting enough; why would I want to add a workout to that list? Well, there are a few reasons. Exercise, as we know, releases endorphins, which improve your mood, but working out also relieves stress and anxiety and can help release tension in your muscles by getting your blood flowing and body moving. Even if I squeeze in 15 minutes of movement before travel, it makes me feel way more relaxed and at ease, so if (more like when) sh*t hits the fan, its impact feels more like a 2 than a 10.

Now you're probably thinking: Well, what kind of workout should I be doing? How can I be the most relaxed? Fear not, we have your answers.