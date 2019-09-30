These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

It seems like everywhere you turn, people are talking thyroid health. And that's a great thing! Promoting awareness for thyroid health has come so far in the past decade. In one example, we've learned that simple blood tests tend to only assess our thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, which doesn't actually give you a full picture of your thyroid health. To know what's really going on with this important gland, you have to get a full thyroid panel, which will also reveal your T3 and T4 levels.

But, while getting the right testing can be helpful in determining what's going on when there's already a problem, preventing thyroid problems in the first place begins with clean eating, exercise, proper sleep, and reducing your toxic load by choosing natural personal care products and cleaning supplies. In addition, the biggest threat to your thyroid health might just be the amount of stress that you allow into your day. This means that showing your thyroid some love starts at home with your daily self-care routines. Essential oils are a great place to start.

Your approach should be to de-stress, detox, and design your oil protocols to support your body as a whole while focusing attention to your thyroid gland: