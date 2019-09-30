These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones
It seems like everywhere you turn, people are talking thyroid health. And that's a great thing! Promoting awareness for thyroid health has come so far in the past decade. In one example, we've learned that simple blood tests tend to only assess our thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, which doesn't actually give you a full picture of your thyroid health. To know what's really going on with this important gland, you have to get a full thyroid panel, which will also reveal your T3 and T4 levels.
But, while getting the right testing can be helpful in determining what's going on when there's already a problem, preventing thyroid problems in the first place begins with clean eating, exercise, proper sleep, and reducing your toxic load by choosing natural personal care products and cleaning supplies. In addition, the biggest threat to your thyroid health might just be the amount of stress that you allow into your day. This means that showing your thyroid some love starts at home with your daily self-care routines. Essential oils are a great place to start.
Your approach should be to de-stress, detox, and design your oil protocols to support your body as a whole while focusing attention to your thyroid gland:
1. De-stress with bergamot and frankincense.
The best thing you can do to lower your cortisol levels is establish a self-care ritual of regular deep breathing exercises. Training your body to breathe deeply on the regular—and especially during moments of high stress—can be your first line of defense. To do this, focus on your diaphragm and breathe in through your nose, allowing your belly to inflate like a balloon. Then pause and hang at the top of the breath, repeating a calming statement to yourself, like "I am calm and in control." Then begin to exhale through your mouth, pulling the breath in like a string tugging at your belly button. Hang again at the pause at the bottom of the breath and focus on something you can control. Try to do this at least once every two hours (even if you have to set an alarm)! My favorite place to practice deep breathing is during traffic when I have the time and know that stress will be high. Pairing this practice with high-quality essential oils proven to support thyroid health and lower cortisol levels will put you on the right path.
Both lavender and bergamot essential oils can help your body to naturally lower its cortisol levels while helping to calm the mind and body. When blended with oils that support cellular health like frankincense, you can have a powerful support remedy ready for you at any moment. Add in some wild orange or lemon for a detoxing top note, and you have your own thyroid health perfume!
De-Stress Your Thyroid Blend
Ingredients:
- 10 drops lavender essential oil
- 2 drops wild orange essential oil
- 8 drops frankincense essential oil
- 10 drops bergamot essential oil
Method: To a 10 mL glass rollerball bottle, add the essential oils and fill the rest of the way with fractionated coconut oil. Replace the rollerball top and swirl to blend. Roll over your thyroid and on your wrists and behind the ears to sustain your calm and support your health all day long.
Another amazing option is diffusing essential oils. Whether you simply inhale the aroma or use a cool-mist nebulizing diffuser, the essential oils can have an instantaneous effect on your bodily cortisol levels. Studies show powerful evidence for lowered cortisol levels in only 10 minutes of simply inhaling the scent of calming oils, such as lavender or ylang ylang. Lavender and rosemary essential oils also inhibit the free radical attacks on your body and lower cortisol levels simultaneously, evidencing the intense and immediate benefits of aromatherapy. If you aren't diffusing essential oils, the time has come! Even putting a drop on the end of your scarf or on a leather bracelet can help you to reap the benefits all day long.
2. Detox with lemon and wild orange.
Due to the large amount of chemicals in our world today, everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat to the personal care, cleaning, and beauty products that we use is exposing our bodies to unnatural substances. This kicks our bodies into overdrive, and while it's hard to prevent those chemicals outside your personal environment, you can control what you eat by choosing organic, plant-based options and clean proteins. You can also opt for natural products or make your own to keep the synthetics from adding to your toxic load.
Because the thyroid helps to filter out toxins, supporting your body with natural detoxifying agents like citrus essential oils can really give your body a head start. Try adding lemon or wild orange essential oil to your water infusions or smoothies for extra support (just read my article on ingesting essential oils, first). Here's a recipe for one of my favorite detoxing water infusions that will get your body on the right track.
Berry-Citrus Detox Water Infusion
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon, sliced into wheels
- 1 cup berries of your choice (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)
- 1½ cups still water
- 1 drop lemon essential oil
- Ice
Method:
In a 2-quart infusion pitcher, add the lemon and berries and lemon essential oil. Add ice to your pitcher and fill with water. Allow the blend to steep for at least 30 minutes, but the strongest flavor will come after 2 to 3 hours. Be sure to stir your water before serving.
3. Design synergistic blends that help address the root cause of thyroid dysfunction.
Synergistic blends of essential oils can support the body in a multitude of ways, including helping you prevent thyroid issues. Using blends as a part of your daily self-care routine can aid your body in regulating hormone levels and getting your body back to square one. Combined with deep breathing activities, essential oils are natural allies that can aid your body in supporting itself.
Thyroid supportive blends should include clove essential oil, which has antioxidants that can keep free radicals from overloading the thyroid and support your liver in the conversion process. Frankincense and myrrh essential oils also provide anti-inflammatory power that keeps your thyroid from stress due to inflammation and can help to support your body as it rebalances and detoxes. Another amazing option is lemongrass essential oil, which has been proven as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that can help to detox your thyroid while supporting natural lymphatic function. Any carrier oil that you prefer can be added to a glass rollerball bottle for an on-the-go remedy and support that will help to maintain your calm and keep those hormonal levels at a harmonious balance.
Thyroid Support Blend
Ingredients:
- 8 drops lemongrass essential oil
- 5 drops frankincense essential oil
- 5 drops myrrh essential oil
- 8 drops lavender essential oil
- 5 drops clove essential oil
- Carrier oil of choice
Method:
In a 10-mL glass rollerball bottle, add the essential oils and then fill to the top with a carrier oil of your choice, such as fractionated coconut oil or sweet almond oil. Recap and swirl to combine. Roll directly on the thyroid to support your body with aromatherapy and topically 3 to 4 times throughout the day.
Loving your hormones with essential oils and mindfulness-based stress reduction is a powerful path toward better health. Your thyroid will benefit but so will the rest of your bodily functions. In addition, take the time to get your body moving and fuel it with clean protein and plant-based nutrition. Be sure to get enough sleep and get those stress levels managed with deep breathing routines supported by the power of essential oil. Supporting your thyroid with rollerball remedies that can reduce inflammation and encourage detoxing will get you on the right track to thyroid success and hormonal balance.
