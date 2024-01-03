Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Care For Dry, Wrinkly Skin

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
January 03, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman applying body lotion
Image by Eloisa Ramos / Stocksy
January 03, 2024

This time of year, most of us want a fresh start. Clean the slate, rethink our habits, and recommit ourselves to the things that make us feel good. We can do this in all areas of our lives—from nutrition and movement to stress management and sleep. I’d also encourage you to do so with your body care routine. 

Whether you’re starting from scratch (i.e. have never used a body care product beyond a bar soap) or are in the throes decluttering a 14-step body care lineup, I have a very simple solution for you: mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion. I’ve used it for years, and it’s the only solution I’ve found to help me deal with dry, wrinkly, thin skin. 

How mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion relieves dry, wrinkled skin 

The basis for every good body lotion is hydrating botanicals. We included a robust assortment of ingredients that feed the skin lipids, fatty acids, and humectants, and so on. To start, there's an organic aloe vera that helps the formula splash on the skin (it's also an excellent humectant). Then shea butter and coconut oil are folded in to add richness and thickness to the texture. Finally, there's a variety of botanical oils like moringa seed oil, an olive-derived squalene, and oat oil.

Users have noted the long-lasting power of the lotion, like Mikala who wrote in: “Far better than any other lotion on the market when it comes to providing moisture and having it retain moisture long into the day.”

Not only do those botanicals offer moisture, but they also have antioxidant properties. "Look for hydrating lipids and antioxidants to trap moisture and keep free radical damage in check," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., reminds us. 

Speaking of antioxidants, the formula contains two additional potent antioxidants to further bolster the formula. First, there's the powerhouse coenzyme Q10, which can help skin cells fight against lipid peroxidation, improve tone and texture, and even strengthen the free-radical-fighting power of other antioxidants. Additionally, there's a fruit complex that can help the skin deal with oxidative stress, even out overall skin appearance, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.

But of course, there are the namesake biotic ingredients. This blend contains an algae-derived prebiotic that helps balance your skin microbiome and can calm the skin. The biotech derived postbiotic helps the skin act more youthful, improves dermal thickness and structure, and even smooths fine lines. Together these support your body's crucial skin microbiome—which in turn can help reduce skin irritation, improve hydration levels, and reduce signs of aging.

Reviewers swear by this formula’s ability to improve the appearance of the skin, too. Like Wendi, who said, “I use it in the morning and night and my crepey arm skin is nice and smooth.” Or Kim who wrote, “Feels like fountain of youth goo.”

The takeaway

It's a one-step routine for full-body skin care, from neck to toes. (After all, just because you should take care of your skin doesn't mean the routine itself needs to be hard.) I’m probably the lotion’s biggest fan and most dedicated user, but we also have scores of fans who sing it’s praises too.

Like Evelyn who wrote, “The postbiotic lotion is kind of magical. It feels silky but ungreasy and really delivers. At first I thought the postbiotic bit was hype, but my hands and wrists are free of fine lines after 48 hours. Also, a little goes a long way! 5 stars.”

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year
Beauty

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skn Care Steps To Know
Beauty

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skn Care Steps To Know

Alexandra Engler

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now
Beauty

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now

Jamie Schneider

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors
Beauty

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin
Beauty

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023
Beauty

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023

Jamie Schneider

Karlie Kloss Keeps This Beauty & Wellness Device In Her Bag 24/7
Beauty

Karlie Kloss Keeps This Beauty & Wellness Device In Her Bag 24/7

Hannah Frye

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower
Beauty

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower

Jamie Schneider

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year
Beauty

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skn Care Steps To Know
Beauty

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skn Care Steps To Know

Alexandra Engler

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now
Beauty

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now

Jamie Schneider

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors
Beauty

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin
Beauty

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023
Beauty

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023

Jamie Schneider

Karlie Kloss Keeps This Beauty & Wellness Device In Her Bag 24/7
Beauty

Karlie Kloss Keeps This Beauty & Wellness Device In Her Bag 24/7

Hannah Frye

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower
Beauty

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.