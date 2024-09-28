Skip to Content
Beauty

Tune In: How Skin Care Can Be A Tool For Self-Compassion

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
September 28, 2024
Alexandra Engler
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman doing skincare in the mirror
Image by Daniel de la Hoz / iStock
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

So often in the beauty space, we get caught up in the logistics of skin care: what ingredients you need, how many steps to have in your routine, at what age should you start using a retinol, and so on. I'm not saying these aren't worthy subjects to discuss, but they often overlook one of beauty's most important functions: a tool for self-care and compassion.

During times of stress, the simple act of taking care of yourself can almost feel radical: Choosing to show yourself compassion, no matter what that looks like, is no small feat. And that's what we talked about in this episode of Clean Beauty School. In it, I'm joined by an old friend and longtime beauty vet Elenora Miller, founder of natural spa brand Exquisite Face & Body.

Why compassion is one of beauty's most important functions

Miller shares similar frustrations that the industry can often make participating in beauty rituals feel stressful—the last thing you want to do when going through times of stress. Miller, who shares in the episode that she lost both parents in very quick succession amid the pandemic, said that grief made her re-evaluate how she took care of herself. 

"How you view your beauty rituals should be entirely up to what you need. For some, it's reading a book with a cup of tea while taking the time for a face mask. For others, it's just closing the eyes, unwinding, and doing a simple few steps," she says. "Because during challenging times, you have to relearn how to simply take care of yourself." 

Sometimes, why we care for our skin is so much more important than how we do so. In this episode you'll hear us talk about utilizing beauty during times of hardship, plus so much more. Tune in here.

More On This Topic

