Tune In: How Skin Care Can Be A Tool For Self-Compassion
So often in the beauty space, we get caught up in the logistics of skin care: what ingredients you need, how many steps to have in your routine, at what age should you start using a retinol, and so on. I'm not saying these aren't worthy subjects to discuss, but they often overlook one of beauty's most important functions: a tool for self-care and compassion.
During times of stress, the simple act of taking care of yourself can almost feel radical: Choosing to show yourself compassion, no matter what that looks like, is no small feat. And that's what we talked about in today's episode of Clean Beauty School. In it, I'm joined by an old friend and longtime beauty vet Elenora Miller, founder of natural spa brand Exquisite Face & Body.
Why compassion is one of beauty's most important functions
Miller shares similar frustrations that the industry can often make participating in beauty rituals feel stressful—the last thing you want to do when going through times of stress. Miller, who shares in the episode that she lost both parents in very quick succession amid the pandemic, said that grief made her re-evaluate how she took care of herself.
"How you view your beauty rituals should be entirely up to what you need. For some, it's reading a book with a cup of tea while taking the time for a face mask. For others, it's just closing the eyes, unwinding, and doing a simple few steps," she says. "Because during challenging times, you have to relearn how to simply take care of yourself."
Sometimes, why we care for our skin is so much more important than how we do so. In this episode you'll hear us talk about utilizing beauty during times of hardship, plus so much more. Tune in here.
