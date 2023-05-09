Miller shares similar frustrations that the industry can often make participating in beauty rituals feel stressful—the last thing you want to do when going through times of stress. Miller, who shares in the episode that she lost both parents in very quick succession amid the pandemic, said that grief made her re-evaluate how she took care of herself.

"How you view your beauty rituals should be entirely up to what you need. For some, it's reading a book with a cup of tea while taking the time for a face mask. For others, it's just closing the eyes, unwinding, and doing a simple few steps," she says. "Because during challenging times, you have to relearn how to simply take care of yourself."

Sometimes, why we care for our skin is so much more important than how we do so. In this episode you'll hear us talk about utilizing beauty during times of hardship, plus so much more. Tune in here.