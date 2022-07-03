As someone who used to swear by acrylic manicures, I can attest: While they may be fun at the time, the consistent gluing and removing of plastic tips can leave your natural nails feeling like paper. Even though I refrain from getting acrylic manicures these days, my nails took quite a while to regain their strength after so many years of wear and tear.

In order to get my nails back on track for at-home manicures, I had to work from two angles: caring for them topically with natural nail care products and making sure their growth was supported from the inside.