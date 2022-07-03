 Skip to content

The Surprising Step That Makes My At-Home Manis Look Salon-Grade

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

July 3, 2022 — 9:03 AM

As someone who used to swear by acrylic manicures, I can attest: While they may be fun at the time, the consistent gluing and removing of plastic tips can leave your natural nails feeling like paper. Even though I refrain from getting acrylic manicures these days, my nails took quite a while to regain their strength after so many years of wear and tear. 

In order to get my nails back on track for at-home manicures, I had to work from two angles: caring for them topically with natural nail care products and making sure their growth was supported from the inside.

Why my at-home manis look so good. 

If you do some research on nail growth supplements, you’ll probably see collagen pop up across the board. This is because research shows that collagen supplementation can support nail health and reduce brittleness.*

In a 24-week long study, physician assessment determined that collagen supplements helped support the participants' nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.* 

My secret weapon for nail growth: mbg beauty & gut collagen+. I put a scoop of this unflavored powder in my coffee or matcha every day to ensure my tips are being supported far beyond a hydrating polish.* 

While the topical treatments certainly help with smoothing texture and increasing shine, I hadn’t seen much difference in the actual strength of my nails until I began using this collagen powder.* 

Reviewers agree. 

And if you don’t want to take my word for it, there are more than a few people who have had a similar experience. The list of positive reviews for this product is lengthy, but here are a few standout comments from verified beauty & gut collagen+ users: 

  • “I've definitely noticed a difference in the strength of my nails.”* -Isabel B. 
  • “I’ve never been able to keep my nails long. They were always chipping or peeling. I started taking this and after a month, I noticed a huge difference in my nails. I went ahead and subscribed and am so happy I did!”* -Kalie L. 
  • “After using one bag I can tell a difference in my skin, hair, and nails.”* - Sharon B.

The takeaway.  

Whether you’re nursing your nails back to health post-acrylic mani or simply looking to strengthen your natural tips, collagen supplementation is a great step to add to your routine.* And while supporting nail health is worth it in itself, the benefits of taking a daily collagen supplement go far beyond that. You can read all about the skin, hair, and gut benefits of collagen supplementation here.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
