If You're Planning A Trip & Struggle With Neck Pain, You Need This

When you think of travel pillows, your mind likely goes to u-shaped donuts that wrap around your neck. But this Tempur-Pedic design is actually just a downsized version of the brand's Tempur-Neck Pillow.

The contoured pillow sits snuggly between your head, neck, and shoulders when lying down. The ridged edge follows the natural curvature of your cervical spine and supports a neutral position, which physical therapist Erin Weber, P.T., DBT previously told mindbodygreen was essential for taking strain off your neck at the end of a long day.

Similar to its full-sized counterpart, the compact pillow is also made with the brand's signature Tempur-Material. It responds to body heat, which allows the material to soften and better contour to your body. Created by NASA (and perfected by Tempur-Pedic), the foam is not the greenest material around—but it does offer better temperature regulation than standard memory foam.

Just one warning: This pillow is beck for side or back sleepers as the lifted 6-inch curve may be too high for stomach sleepers.