If You're Planning A Trip & Struggle With Neck Pain, You Need This

You shouldn't have to sacrifice good sleep for travel even if you struggle with neck pain. The Tempur-Pedic NeckPillow allows you to get the cervical spine support you need no matter your location—and you can save $30 per pillow by investing in a 2-pack. This drops the final price to just $49 per pillow, which is far less than you'll spend on massage appointments upon your return. Plus, you'll get the quality sleep that is essential to your overall well-being.