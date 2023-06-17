If You're Planning A Trip & Struggle With Neck Pain, You Need This
Travel is good for the soul, but terrible for your sleep. Not only can time change wreak havoc on the body by disrupting your circadian rhythm, but a new sleep environment can come with its own set of challenges—especially if you deal with neck pain.
While there isn’t a magic solution to conquering jet lag, there is a way to make your sleep setup more supportive on the go: the Tempur-Pedic NeckPillow.
What makes this pillow unique
When you think of travel pillows, your mind likely goes to u-shaped donuts that wrap around your neck. But this Tempur-Pedic design is actually just a downsized version of the brand's Tempur-Neck Pillow.
The contoured pillow sits snuggly between your head, neck, and shoulders when lying down. The ridged edge follows the natural curvature of your cervical spine and supports a neutral position, which physical therapist Erin Weber, P.T., DBT previously told mindbodygreen was essential for taking strain off your neck at the end of a long day.
Similar to its full-sized counterpart, the compact pillow is also made with the brand's signature Tempur-Material. It responds to body heat, which allows the material to soften and better contour to your body. Created by NASA (and perfected by Tempur-Pedic), the foam is not the greenest material around—but it does offer better temperature regulation than standard memory foam.
Just one warning: This pillow is beck for side or back sleepers as the lifted 6-inch curve may be too high for stomach sleepers.
What makes this travel pillow special
A contoured shape isn't the only reason this pillow is worth the investment for those with neck pain. The compact pillow is about the same size unrolled as a large agenda or coffee book, however it compresses down into a tiny travel pouch that's no larger than a 40-ounce water bottle. This means you can take your neck support with you to all corners of the world.
Personally, I've found the rolled up pillow small enough to slip into a large tote with other travel essentials. (Pro tip: Frequent travelers should invest in a carabiner hook to save space in their bag by attaching the pillow to the exterior of a backpack or roller bag.)
Plus, the pillow cover is fully removable and machine washable for an easy refresh between trips. Just be sure to let it air dry instead of tossing the cover into the dryer. Hey, it's more energy efficient anyways!
What the science says
While hundreds of customers rave about this pillow and how it's helped improve the quality of their sleep—one even called it a "game changer" for getting the best sleep wherever they go—there's actually not a ton of research behind the best pillow for neck pain.
What we do know? A 2021 systematic review1 found moderate evidence to support a few parameters to decrease sleep-related neck pain, including a contoured pillow design, latex material, a cooling surface, and a 7 to 11 centimeter pillow height.
Although the Tempur-Pedic NeckPillow doesn't meet all these requirements, it comes pretty darn close on height and shape. More impressively, it's small enough for travel and less than $80.
The takeaway
You shouldn't have to sacrifice good sleep for travel even if you struggle with neck pain. The Tempur-Pedic NeckPillow allows you to get the cervical spine support you need no matter your location—and you can save $30 per pillow by investing in a 2-pack. This drops the final price to just $49 per pillow, which is far less than you'll spend on massage appointments upon your return. Plus, you'll get the quality sleep that is essential to your overall well-being.
