Advertisement
Smartphones Can Delay Alzheimer’s Diagnoses: Here's How To Catch Early Signs
Before smartphones, we had to memorize phone numbers, addresses, and general knowledge. Prior to the advent of GPS, we had to use our own recall to find our way home. Now, in our tech-driven society, we can just use our devices whenever our memory fails us. As such, I've seen smartphones play a role in delaying the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Think about it: In the past, an older person might get lost while driving a familiar route. Or they might forget people’s names or facts they once recalled easily. That would alert family members that a memory evaluation might be warranted. But our tech devices are masking these common early signs of cognitive decline—and potentially dangerously delaying diagnoses.
The number of older adults with undiagnosed dementia is higher than you might imagine
Over 91% of seniors with cognitive impairment typically seen in dementia had not received an official diagnosis, according to a 2021 national survey1.
This survey, which was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, involved more than 6 million Americans at least 65 years of age or older. It indicates that a majority of seniors with impaired cognitive function have not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
These statistics are alarming, because we know that early interventions work better2 to prevent and delay progression in conditions like Alzheimer’s.
Early signs of Alzheimer's disease
In an increasingly tech-driven world, it’s more important than ever to recognize the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
- Having memory problems: Memory loss is the most typical symptom of early Alzheimer’s disease. Blanking on loved one’s names, repeating the same questions, and forgetting where you put things are common signs of a problem.
- Having trouble identifying smells: Being unable to identify common scents like gasoline, lemon, or menthol can be a tip-off that neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s processes have begun. A 2022 brain-imaging study3 found that people who have trouble ID’ing specific odors have the same signs of brain degeneration as those seen in Alzheimer’s sufferers.
- Falling down: Have you noticed an older loved one—or yourself—falling down or tripping? Brain-imaging research4 shows that people who fall frequently are at increased risk for early-onset Alzheimer’s, which is when the condition develops before the age of 65.
- A lack of good judgment: When a person who usually makes good decisions starts showing poor judgment, it’s time for concern. Excessive spending, impulsive actions, and other behaviors that are out of character can be a red flag. In a form of dementia known as frontotemporal dementia—the type actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with in 2023—breaking the law is often an early indicator. Based on a study5 in JAMA Neurology, illegal activity was the first warning sign in 14% of those with FTD.
- Having gum disease: Surprisingly, gum disease can be a red flag for dementia, according to a growing body of research6. Gums that bleed while brushing or inflamed gums are signs to look for.
- Difficulty making plans or problem-solving: When an older person finds it hard to make future plans or to solve everyday problems, it can be a warning sign of Alzheimer’s.
- Social isolation: Findings from a 2021 study in the European Journal of Neuroscience point to social withdrawal as an early sign of Alzheimer’s. If an older family member who used to attend family events is no longer accepting invitations, dig deeper to find out why.
- Having trouble keeping track of time: People with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia often lose track of time. This is one early warning sign that can be masked by smartphone notifications, alerts, and reminders.
- Getting lost: One of the brain regions damaged in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease are those involved in sense of location, according to research7. Because of this, having trouble with directions or getting lost in once-familiar areas is a cause for concern.
- Having mental health disorders: Several mental health conditions have been associated with increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. For example, a 2021 review8 points to depression as a risk factor for the disease. Findings from a 2019 study9 conclude that adults with ADHD are three times more likely to develop dementia. And other research shows that having bipolar disorder, PTSD, or schizophrenia raise the risk of cognitive decline.
The increasing role of technology in our lives makes it even more critical to investigate early signs of mental health issues and memory problems. In particular, it’s vital to get an evaluation that includes functional brain imaging. Based on the brain-imaging work at my group, Amen Clinics—including over 225,000 brain SPECT scans—SPECT can identify changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s up to nine years before symptoms appear.
The takeaway
Early interventions are key to helping prevent or delay dementia—but I've seen smartphones get in the way of them in some cases. Don't let the map function on your phone or the alarm on your watch mask memory problems in you or your loved ones. The sooner you know your risk, the sooner you can take action.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34024819/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31920420/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35180111/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3776538/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25559744/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25345338/
- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2020.582525/full
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8122638/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28629260/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN