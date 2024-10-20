Here's the thing, though: The activity itself might not make you sleepy. "It's just really meant to pass the time," says Harris. You may think that the point of the activity is to lull you back to sleep, but that's actually a misnomer. "The point of getting out of bed is so that you're not teaching yourself that the bed is a place to toss and turn," explains Harris. Read: The more you lie in bed trying to force yourself to feel sleepy, the more your mind may associate your bed with that lack of rest. "The bed becomes more about that than actual sleep," Harris adds. "So [sitting] on the couch and reading is great, but don't try to force the sleepiness to happen. You're just using it as a placeholder, and then get back in bed only when you're sleepy again."