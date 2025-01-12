Tea rinses come down to tea's caffeine content. See, caffeine has been shown to have hair-growth properties when used, typically, on the scalp: "Caffeine has been found to have growth-promoting effects on the hair follicle. Tea rinses can be an easy way to potentially reap these benefits," says mbg hair care source and board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., in an Instagram post. In fact, she notes, there's one 2018 study that shows that a caffeine-based liquid topical treatment can be just as effective as Minoxidil1 , the active treatment in brands like Rogaine and the traditional treatment for hair loss.