You Probably Have Multiple Curl Patterns On Your Head: 4 Tips To Target Them All

Beauty consumers, as well as hair care companies, know well by now that all curls cannot be treated the same. No, each curl pattern from 2a to 4c (that’s loose curves to tight kinks) requires a different menu of leave-ins and stylers to effectively define those strands. But here’s the thing: Most people actually have a combo of curl patterns on their head. It likely doesn’t deviate too much, maybe a section or two strays from the rest, but your texture could feature a range of sorts: mostly coils with a few S-waves, kinky hair with some tight corkscrews throughout—you get the idea.

So what’s a curly girl to do? Should you reach for different stylers to target each and every curl pattern you see, or slather on a single defining curl cream and pray for the best? Below, hair stylists weigh in on how to manage your whole mane.