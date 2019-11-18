How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose

I tried a few other types of meditation before I found tantra. Zen meditation, for example, made me feel calm. I could see the value in it. But something wasn't clicking for me. It felt more masculine. I went to a center with Zen monks and saw that even females had their heads shaved and, of course, the image of Buddha is a man. I didn't feel like my female energy was powerful in this practice. In fact, it felt like I would have to suppress my natural feminine, sensual, and sexual energy to pursue it.