This may be a controversial statement, but my skin can’t tolerate the buzzy 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice. This is also a very sad statement, considering how much love the product receives from beauty folk—mbg editors included!

It seems they’ve answered my prayers by creating a new (and very gentle) liquid exfoliant, this time with mandelic and lactic acids to resurface the skin, fade dark spots, and smooth texture. Note: In addition to softening fine lines, mandelic acid can also unclog pores and balance oil production, so it’s a great alternative for salicylic acid if you, like me, find the latter a bit too harsh.

And call me dramatic, but I’m truly obsessed with this new innovation. It allows me to join in on all the skin-tingling fun but keep my skin barrier resilient. A few swipes before bed leave me glowing by morning. — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor