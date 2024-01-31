Skip to Content
Beauty

Talk Of The Team: 11 Best Beauty Launches In January, Tried & Tested

Jamie Schneider
January 31, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Talk Of The Team - January
Image by ILIA / mbg / Shani Darden
January 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
As beauty editors, we're constantly testing products to deliver you the best, most informed recommendations. In our series, Talk of the Team, we highlight the tried-and-tested product launches that have made a lasting impact on our routines. These are the new formulas we can't stop gushing about—in our group chats, during team meetings, and, now, to you. This month's theme is "Resilience." 

In case you missed it, strong is our word for 2024—though it’s about more than spending time at the weight rack. Think strengthening our nutrition routines, our sleep scores, our relationships, and, for us beauty editors, our skin barriers

Your skin barrier protects your complexion from environmental pollutants, irritants, and allergens, plus it helps keep all the good things (namely, hydration) safe inside. When that shield weakens, it isn't able to perform at its best, allowing irritants to penetrate the skin and water to evaporate right out—leading to dryness, inflammation, and even accelerated aging. All good reasons to reinforce your skin’s first line of defense! 

That said, we floated towards nourishing, barrier-supporting ingredients for the first month of the year. Lucky for us, the January beauty launches made it incredibly easy to do so (it seems we weren’t the only ones with strong skin on the brain!). These picks below practically scream resilience. 

mbg's Talk Of The Team

Paula's Choice The Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant

:
view on Paula's Choice | $36

Why we love it

  • Gentle enough for sensitive skin
  • Also contains humectants and botanical extracts to plump and brighten the skin
  • Great for fine lines, discoloration, congested skin, and dullness

Price:

$36

Launch date:

1/2

This may be a controversial statement, but my skin can’t tolerate the buzzy 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice. This is also a very sad statement, considering how much love the product receives from beauty folk—mbg editors included

It seems they’ve answered my prayers by creating a new (and very gentle) liquid exfoliant, this time with mandelic and lactic acids to resurface the skin, fade dark spots, and smooth texture. Note: In addition to softening fine lines, mandelic acid can also unclog pores and balance oil production, so it’s a great alternative for salicylic acid if you, like me, find the latter a bit too harsh. 

And call me dramatic, but I’m truly obsessed with this new innovation. It allows me to join in on all the skin-tingling fun but keep my skin barrier resilient. A few swipes before bed leave me glowing by morning. — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor 

ILIA The Base Face Milk

:
view on ILIA | $58

Why we love it

  • Functions as a light moisturizer and essence
  • A blend of humectant & emollients
  • Noncomedogenic

Price:

$58

Launch date:

1/9

I’ve already raved about this product in a dedicated review on launch day, but I’ll reshare my adoration here. The new Ilia Base Face Milk essence is one of the only essences I've tried that I truly loved and recommend purchasing—largely because it's more than just a watery liquid, as it's rich in nutrients and keeps skin hydrated. 

You can use it as an extra boost under other products or as a lightweight moisturizer, making it versatile for skin types and seasonal shifts. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor

Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum

:
view on Dermalogica | $89

Why we love it

  • Helps protect & promote your skin’s natural collagen
  • Lightweight serum that doesn’t pill
  • Immediate plumping effect

Price:

$89

Launch date:

1/4

Collagen is critical for resilient skin. The structural protein makes up the majority of your dermis, and it’s what makes our skin firm, bouncy, and supple—so you want to maintain your natural levels for as long as possible. 

This silky serum serves that very purpose, with a “Pro-Collagen Preservation Complex” that includes amino acids, carnosine dipeptide (a potent peptide found to promote healthy skin aging), and antioxidants to prevent collagen degradation.

I personally have been loving it on skin recovery days—aka, when I don’t use any exfoliants or retinol—to nourish my skin barrier and soothe inflammation. Not for nothing, the gel-serum texture feels especially cooling upon application. — Schneider

iNNBEAUTY Project Extreme Cream Firming & Lifting Moisturizer

:
view on iNNBEAUTY Project | $48

Why we love it

  • Powerful lifting results
  • Visibly plumps skin
  • Supports long-lasting moisture

Price:

$48

Launch date:

1/31

Using a reverse emulsion technology, the water droplets suspended in oil deeply hydrate the skin alongside ceramides, bio retinol from the benthi plant and Versillin peptides. The result? Shocking before and after consumer trial photos displaying a powerful lifting effect.

Sensorially, I’m obsessed with this moisturizer. It goes on smooth diving deep into the skin leaving my cheeks plump and dewy, but never greasy. — Frye

bareMinerals BAREPRO 24HR Wear Skin Perfecting Matte Liquid Foundation Mineral SPF 20

:
view on Ulta | $44

Why we love it

  • 40 stunning shades
  • Doesn’t smudge off midday
  • Contains silica microspheres to diffuse fine lines
  • Contains pomegranate extract to brighten the skin over time

Price:

$44

Launch date:

1/22

Before 2024, I would not consider myself a matte foundation girl. I usually resort to skin tints or tinted moisturizers—basically anything with a natural, dewy finish. I thought matte formulas were way too drying, but this new bareMinerals confection has officially made me a convert. There is nothing like swiping on a foundation and watching all your dark spots and texture disappear before your eyes. 

And you don’t even need a ton of product to do the job. I’ll dab a small amount on the sides of my nose, middle of my forehead, and on my chin before blending outwards towards the perimeters of my face. I find this gives me the full-coverage beat I’m gunning for without looking cakey. 

The coverage is certainly resilient—that 24-hour claim is no exaggeration! I once applied in the morning, had a full schedule of work events, then came home in the late evening with the same immaculate, soft-focus finish, nary a flake in sight. — Schneider

The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer

:
view on The INKEY List | $20

Why we love it

  • Budget-friendly
  • Clinical research to back up its claims
  • Strengthens the skin barrier & blurs fine lines

Price:

$20

Launch date:

1/4

I’ve been testing this baby for about two months before it launched, and am so happy I can finally share my praise. It’s the definition of skin resilience, with an advanced bio-active ceramide to penetrate deep into the skin and strengthen it layer by layer. 

They even put those ceramides to the test with an independent clinical study (read: not promoted by the brand) and found that in 12 weeks, the ceramides delivered up to 4 times visible fine-line and wrinkle reduction. 

The blend also features a silicone-derived ingredient called Grasil Blur, which has an instant blurring effect on the skin; for this reason, I like to use it as a daytime moisturizer to plump and prime my skin before makeup. — Schneider

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser

:
view on Target | $8

Why we love it

  • Contains plastic-free microbeads
  • Energizes the skin
  • Budget-friendly

Price:

$8

Launch date:

1/2

Every time I come across Morning Burst, I’m transported to my childhood bathroom. There’s Not a day that went by that I didn’t scrub my skin with the citrus scented lather, popping those microbeads like my version of beauty ASMR. 

Morning Burst has withstood the test of time—resiliently, if you will!—yet the cleanser has blossomed even further with a 2024 reformulation.

Now, it includes vitamin C, salicylic acid, and a special “Moodscentz” technology to brighten up the complexion (and your state of mind) while unclogging pores. And those irresistible beads I mentioned? Still satisfying, but they’re soft and plastic-free. — Schneider

AYOND Rock Rose Eau De Parfum

:
view on AYOND | $160

Why we love it

  • Genderless
  • Naturally-derived ingredients
  • Unique, elegant packaging

Price:

$160

Launch date:

1/9

A rock rose is the first flower to remerge after a desert wildfire—symbolizing resilience in its truest form. Inspired by the botanical, AYOND created the Rock Rose Eau De Parfum. The gorgeous glass bottle and wooden cap houses dreamy nites of honey and green leans leaving you with a feeling of ease and tranquility. — Frye

RŌZ ROOT Lift Spray

:
view on RŌZ | $42

Why we love it

  • Provides heat protection
  • Absorbs excess oil on the scalp
  • Innovative VOC-free aerosol

Price:

$42

Launch date:

1/16

This spray kept my hair bouncy, full, and frizz-free despite spending the day racing around a rainy New York City. Now that’s resilience. Yet unlike traditional texturizing products, which often leave my hair crunchy and stiff, this one gives me touchably soft waves that float behind me with every step. 

Allow me to also praise the nitrogen-powered aerosol, as opposed to one that releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can affect our air quality and health— Schneider

Beekman 1802 Mushroom Milk Better Aging Eye Cream

:
view on Beekman 1802 | $50

Why we love it

  • Certified microbiome-friendly
  • Safe for sensitive skin & eyes
  • Smooths fine lines & crow’s feet

Price:

$50

Launch date:

1/17

I’m no stranger to a tightening, instantly-gratifying eye cream, but you’ll want to use it alongside ingredients that boost your skin’s resilience over time. Enter, Beekman 1802’s new Mushroom Milk Eye Cream, which features five (yes, five!) different mushrooms to attract water into the skin, plus a hexapeptide specifically found to soften expressive wrinkles. 

I’ve been testing it every morning for the past few weeks and have found my eye area noticeably smoother and calmer (thanks to goat milk, which soothes the skin). It has a rich, buttery texture that really cushions the skin with moisture. — Schneider

Shani Darden Moisture Boost Plumping Serum

:
view on Sephora | $78

Why we love it

  • Pairs well with other steps in your routine
  • Created by an expert esthetician
  • Feels weightless on the skin

Price:

$78

Launch date:

1/10

Plump, juicy, dewy, and of course, resilient: That’s how I would describe my skin after using this silky serum. It has the pillowy texture of a hyaluronic acid serum (thanks to the water-loving humectants, like snow mushroom, glycerin, pentavitin, and red algae), but it doesn’t feel sticky on the skin like so many other hydrators. 

I’ve been using it every night since it pairs well with retinol, exfoliants, plus other nourishing serums (such as the Dermalogica number above!), and my skin has a noticeable Jello-like bounce. Shani Darden, you’ve done it again. — Schneider

