To set up energetic boundaries, you already know the first step: become aware of your energy. Here's a pro tip: If you can't feel it at all, it might be because it's so spread out that it's too diffuse to get a sense of. Those of us who chronically spread our energy too thin can often run into this issue. But the solution is the same: Call it back to you. If you have a feeling there is a particular person where it might be hanging around, see how you feel when you call it back from them.