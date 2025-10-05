How Women Of All Ages Are Finding The Perfect Position For Pleasurable, Pain-Free Sex
To state the obvious: Orgasms should make you feel good. But while orgasms do come with a slew of research-backed benefits (i.e., better sleep1, less stress2, and increased estrogen3), it's not uncommon for sex to become painful as you get older, particularly for postmenopausal women.
While new positions and lubricants are great ways to improve your sex life, sex pillows are another unexpected way to elevate your orgasms—literally.
And if you're a woman over 50, shoppers say the Tabu Prim pillow is your ultimate investment.
What's great about the Prim pillow
Created in partnership with clinicians, therapists, and women, the Prim pillow is meant to help achieve the perfect angle for pleasurable, pain-free sex.
After all, "great sex is all about angles," according to a previous interview with certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D.
And while experts have long been recommending pillows to increase pleasure (and keep the proper pelvic alignment) during sex, most are bulky and overly firm. The Prim is the exception.
Tabu's pillow is made from a dual-density memory foam that molds to your body—so you always get just the right angle.
Plus, the chic silhouette and linen outer give a similar aesthetic to a luxury throw pillow—and there's nothing we love more than a discreet sex toy.
Most importantly, women of all ages love this pillow.
One raves: "This made my 60+-year-old hips feel so much more comfortable when laying flat! It elevated me to improve my pelvic posture and made a remarkable difference in penetration and how I felt!"
Her only regret? Not getting the Prim sooner (a common theme among reviewers).
The pillow even helps people revisit positions they used to love. The same reviewer adds, "I'm going to try sitting on top again (once my favorite position) and see what happens since I may get more knee support and less strain."
Another says the Prim "makes everything feel so much better" in their back. Many praise the pillow's high quality and design, noting that it's the perfect size for many angles.
Arguably our favorite feedback about this sex-enhancing pillow is from a woman who swears the Prim "elevated (pun intended) our pleasure to an entirely different level." She adds that the Prim made such a difference that her partner insisted on ordering another to have one at each place.
Here's what a few others are saying:
- "I wasn’t sure if the pillow would live up to the hype, but wow, every position that we tried feels incredible!"
- "Tried it out the night we got it - best purchase EVER!!! Get it now and don’t waste time."
- “At 69 and 70, my husband and I are almost in tears at having our sex life back.”
- “I received my Prim a few days before my 62nd birthday. It’s my favorite present. I didn’t even know I needed a Prim before I got one but oh my it makes everything so much better!”
How to use the pillow
The Prim pillow can be used in a range of positions with one thing in common: It should make sex more comfortable and pleasurable.
Users have placed it under their own back in missionary, their partner's back while on top (for less pressure on the knees), or under their stomach while their partner is behind them (to alleviate pressure in the hands and wrists).
Need some more inspiration? Check out the brand's website for a guide on how to use the pillow for maximum pleasure.
The takeaway
Tabu's line of sexual wellness products—including vibrators, lubricant, and this Prim pillow—are catered to women over 50 who know that sexual health is a key part of their overall longevity. And while we're fans of the entire lineup, the Prim Pillow is a game-changer in the bedroom that elevates not only your hips but also your pleasure.