How Women Over 50 Are Finding The Perfect Position For Pleasurable, Pain-Free Sex
To state the obvious: Orgasms should make you feel good. But while orgasms do come with a slew of research-backed benefits (i.e better sleep1, less stress2, and increased estrogen3), it’s not uncommon for sex to become painful as you get older, particularly for postmenopausal women.
While new positions and lubricant are great ways to improve your sex life, sex pillows are another unexpected way to elevate your orgasms—literally. And if you're a women over 50, shoppers say the Tabu Prim pillow is your ultimate investment. Even better, you can save 25% with code MBG15.
What’s great about the Prim pillow
Created in partnership with clinicians, therapists, and women, the Prim pillow is meant to help achieve the perfect angle for pleasurable, pain-free sex. After all, "great sex is all about angles," according to a previous interview with certified sex therapist, Megan Fleming, Ph.D.
And while experts have long been recommending pillows to increase pleasure (and keep the proper pelvic alignment) during sex, most are bulky and overly firm. The Prim is the exception.
Tabu’s pillow is made from a dual-density memory foam that molds to your body—so you always get just the right angle. Plus, the chic silhouette and linen outer gives a similar aesthetic to a luxury throw pillow—and there's nothing we love more than a discreet sex toy.
Most importantly, real users love this pillow.
One raves: “This made my 60+-year-old hips feel so much more comfortable when laying flat! It elevated me to improve my pelvic posture and made a remarkable difference in penetration and how I felt!”
Her only regret? Not getting the Prim sooner (a common theme among reviewers).
The pillow is even helping people revisit positions they used to love. The same reviewer adds, “I’m going to try sitting on top again (once my favorite position) and see what happens, since I may get more knee support and less strain.”
Another says the Prim “makes everything feel so much better” in their back. Many praise the pillow’s high quality and design, noting that it’s the perfect size for many angles.
Arguably our favorite feedback about this sex-enhancing pillow is from a woman who swears the Prim “elevated (pun intended) our pleasure to an entirely different level.” She adds that the Prim made such a difference, her partner insisted on ordering another to have one at each place.
How to use the pillow
The Prim pillow can be used in a range of positions with one thing in common: It should make sex more comfortable and pleasurable.
Users have placed it under their own back in missionary, their partner's back while on top (for less pressure on the knees), or under their stomach while their partner is behind them (to alleviate pressure in the hands and wrists).
Need some more inspiration? Check out the brand’s website for a guide on how to use the pillow for maximum pleasure.
The takeaway
Tabus line of sexual wellness products—including vibrators, lubricant, and this Prim pillow—are catered to women over 50 say who know that sexual health is a key part of their overall longevity. A game changer in the bedroom, this Prim Pillow is a customer favorite that elevates not only your hips but also your pleasure. Right now you can save 25% with code MBG15.
