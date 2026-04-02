Sick Of Crunches? This Simple Variation Will Fire Up Your Deep Core Muscles
A strong core does more than help you look good—it's the foundation for nearly every movement you make, from picking up groceries to maintaining good posture at your desk. While standard crunches are a solid go-to to build that strength, tabletop crunches offer a simple variation that fires up your lower abdominals in a way traditional crunches often miss.
Here's how to do them with proper form, plus tips to make the move easier or more challenging depending on where you're at.
- Lie on your mat and bring your hands behind your head, elbows wide. Lift your feet off the floor and bring your legs into a tabletop position—knees bent at 90 degrees, shins parallel to the floor.
- Press your tailbone and lower back into the mat. This is your starting position.
- Exhale as you lift your shoulders off the mat, drawing your ribcage toward your hips. Keep your chin slightly tucked (imagine holding an orange between your chin and chest).
- Inhale as you lower back down with control.
- Repeat for 1 minute, or aim for 15 to 20 reps.
Tips and modifications
Form cues to keep in mind:
- Keep your knees stacked directly over your hips throughout the movement. They'll want to drift toward your chest—resist that urge.
- Maintain contact between your lower back and the mat for the entire exercise. Think about drawing your belly button toward your spine.
- Let your head rest heavy in your hands. Your arms are there for support, not to pull your neck forward.
To make it easier:
- Place an exercise ball underneath your calves for added support, keeping your legs in that same 90-degree position.
To make it harder:
- Squeeze a yoga block between your thighs to engage your inner thighs and challenge your stability.
- Hold at the top of the crunch for 2 to 3 seconds before lowering.
To target your obliques:
- Add a twist by bringing one elbow toward the opposite knee as you lift.
What are the benefits
Tabletop crunches primarily target your rectus abdominis—the "six-pack" muscles that run down the front of your abdomen. The tabletop leg position requires your lower abdominals to work harder to keep your legs stable and elevated.
The result? You'll feel this move in your lower abs more than a standard crunch, making it a smart addition if that's an area you want to strengthen.
Beyond aesthetics, building core strength supports better posture, improved balance, and greater stability in everyday movements and other workouts. Plus, this move is low-impact, requires zero equipment, and is beginner-friendly with easy ways to progress as you get stronger.
The takeaway
If your core routine is feeling stale—or you want to give your lower abs some extra attention—tabletop crunches are a simple, effective variation worth adding to your next workout. Focus on form over speed, keep your lower back pressed into the mat, and let your core do the work.