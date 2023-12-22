Kate Hudson Says This Serum Is A 'Game Changer' For Inflammation

Changing your skin’s health for the long haul is a big, bold claim—but trust me when I say that Symbiome earned its praise. The innovative formulas nourish my skin barrier and microbiome so that it can better withstand stressors over time; and physical stress, as we know, is the main culprit for skin aging. I do suggest snagging the $299 bundle if you’re able, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the individual products in Kate’s Kit.