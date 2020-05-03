I miss my mum like crazy these days! I'm quarantining here in Bromley and she's in Surrey, so about an hours drive away. We've been keeping up to date on WhatsApp voice call and messages and we both do a live morning Qi Gong with Katie Brindle at 8 a.m. We often say hi in the comments to make sure we're both doing it, then catch up straight afterwards, but it's just not the same. We’ve been blessed with some super sunny weather here in the UK so normally at this time of year we'd be spending lots of time together sorting out my vegetable patch and cooking something delicious, which goes down exceptionally well after a long day in the fresh air.

I have a million memories of eating my mum's gorgeous, comforting home cooking, and Nick and I love cooking for her, too. For Mother’s Day, I'm sending her a care package featuring something “crunchy and sweet” (per her request!) to go with a cup of tea. I'm hoping these Sweet Almond Cookies are a little quarantine pick-me-up.

A note for bakers: The recipe calls for the ingredients I like best, but if you don't have them, don't sweat it—you can always sub in the flour, sugar, and oil, that you have available in your pantry.