Sustainably Soft: How Shea Butter Can Transform Your Skin

When it comes to skin, no two bodies are the same. But while we each have different skin care needs and product routines, one thing remains universally true: We all like our skin soft.

And nothing leaves our skin as lush as a lather of shea butter, notorious for its silky-smooth hydration. Even better when it's sustainably sourced and artisan-crafted, like the Nilotica Shea Butter and Whipped Shea Lotion by Obakki. Ever wondered about what makes shea butter so darn dreamy? To answer that question best, we look to not only its properties but where shea butter comes from.