And here at mindbodygreen, one of our most important pillars of beauty is that there is no product that can replace the simple act of taking care of yourself. That’s why this podcast will first and foremost be about just that: Taking care of yourself.

See, when you look at beauty through the lens of well-being, you’ll see your skin and body for their purposes that are far greater than what they look like. (Although, looking and feeling your best isn't so bad either.) Your skin is a living, dynamic shield—protecting you daily. It’s one of your body's greatest communicators, giving you real time indicators of your internal health. It’s an organ that works to make you the healthiest version of yourself. Separating beauty from its foundation in well-being divorces it from it’s most vital context.

As for your host (hi!), I’m thrilled to be starting this new adventure with you. We’re evolving mindbodygreen beauty in a way that I hope speaks to the times we’re in, as well as the importance of cultivating a modern beauty conversation that betters us, personally and as a whole. And this podcast should reflect that: What we chat about on here should feel real and relevant to you. So always reach out to me at alexandra@mindbodygreen.com for any thoughts on the topics we cover or how we can better speak to you.

I care deeply about beauty. It’s my hope that you, too, will come to appreciate the ways that it can nurture you.