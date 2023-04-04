As we consider climate change in our homes, we should also consider our yards, gardens, and green spaces. Many gardeners are likely familiar with the USDA’s plant hardiness zones, which are based on the average annual minimum winter temperature, and are often used to determine which plants are most likely to thrive in a given region. In a warming world, plant hardiness zones have shifted northward, changing the types of trees, flowers, shrubs, and other plants that thrive in different regions.

As warming continues, selecting plants adapted to new climate conditions will help ensure a thriving and resilient garden. This is particularly true for trees, which are increasingly showing a northward shift in their range. One study documented that across 30 eastern US states, 70% of the tree species assessed were migrating northward. Want to know what might thrive in your area? Reach out to your local extension service for information and advice. Other climate-friendly gardening options include planting perennials and pollinator-friendly plants and using less turf grass.

Interested in documenting the changes you see in your yard or community? The USA National Phenology Network is always looking for observers around the country to help track the timing of seasonal changes in plants—like when cherry blossoms or lilacs bloom or when the fall colors arrive. These locally collected data are critical for helping to track changes across plant and animal communities.

When it comes to the lawn and gardening tools we use, opting for electric is key. Take gas leaf blowers as an example. Those seemingly small devices pack a real climate punch. A consumer-grade leaf blower emits more pollutants than a large truck! In fact, these tiny but mighty gas guzzlers may soon be outlawed; California has plans to outlaw such machines as early as 2024.

In addition to making a shift in the plants you grow at home, consider encouraging your local parks department and other yard service providers to make the shift as well. It can be good for their wallets, their workers, and all of our health, not to mention our climate!