These ABC’s can help us see investing through a sustainable- and impact-first lens. But how do we get started from there? As you consider sustainable and impact investing, you should determine your own sense of purpose. What type of impact hits closest to home? Maybe you’re passionate about social justice, climate change, or employee healthcare. Consider investing towards an opportunity you personally care about and aligns with your overall goals.

If you’re ready to take the next step, you can learn more about sustainable and impact investing with Merrill Edge. Consider working with an advisor to help you navigate all of your questions and equip you with the tools and resources to manage your money.

“We are dedicated to providing best-in-class tools and resources to help investors become better informed and educated,” says Gellene. “Whether you need help choosing your investments or evaluating your portfolio, we have a range of strategies available to support you across your investment journey.”

We’re living in an era of constant change—from the environment to social dynamics to corporate culture. These days, making a difference means all hands-on-deck, and our financial decisions are a part of that. As the famous quote goes, “be the change you wish to see in the world”—so why not invest in it, too?

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (also referred to as “MLPF&S” or “Merrill”) makes available certain investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of Bank of America Corporation (“BofA Corp.”). MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, Member SIPC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.