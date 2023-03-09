Sustainable and impact investing is not just an inspiring way to get involved in a more hopeful future—it's increasingly popular. According to the 2021 Sustainable Funds U.S. Landscape Report, the number of sustainable open-end and exchange-traded funds available to U.S. investors grew 36% from 2020 to 2021. In 2021 alone, 121 sustainable funds were launched (compared to 71 in 2020). All in all, sustainable funds pulled in a record $69.2 billion in net flows in 2021, a 35% increase over the previous record set in 2020. Sustainable and impact investing provides you with a way to make contributions to companies making progress toward causes you care about.