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The Surprising Way Your Core Muscles Communicate With Your Brain
We tend to think of our core muscles in terms of strength, stability, and posture. They're what help us stand upright, maintain balance, and move through everything from a strength class to a morning walk.
But your abdominal muscles are working even when you're not consciously engaging them. They contract when you breathe, cough, stand up, or start walking, creating small changes in pressure throughout your body.
But what if those everyday contractions were doing something much farther away from your midsection?
Researchers are beginning to uncover an unexpected connection between the muscles in our abdomen and the circulation inside our brains. And it could change how we understand the relationship between movement and brain health.
The connection between core muscles & brain blood flow
In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at Penn State explored how abdominal muscle contractions affect blood flow in the brain.
Using mice, researchers tracked activity in their abdominal muscles while watching how blood vessels in their brains responded.
They observed what happened when the mice moved, woke up, or experienced stimulation of their whiskers. They also monitored breathing to see how these everyday movements might influence brain circulation.
Finally, they gently applied pressure to the abdomens of anesthetized mice to see whether pressure alone, without movement, could trigger the same changes in blood flow.
Changes in brain circulation happened in milliseconds
The researchers discovered that abdominal muscle activity was closely associated with extremely rapid constrictions of major veins in the brain.
In fact, these veins narrowed in less than one-tenth of a second, far faster than the blood vessel changes researchers typically associate with local brain activity. When the team applied pressure directly to the abdomen, they reproduced the same rapid constrictions. That pressure also caused a brief increase in blood flow.
Why is this interesting?
We typically think of brain circulation as something regulated largely within the brain itself. When certain neurons become more active, nearby blood vessels respond to deliver additional oxygen and nutrients.
But this study suggests that circulation is also influenced by mechanical forces originating elsewhere in the body. As abdominal muscles contract, they change pressure within the body. Those pressure changes can travel through structures connected to the brain, influencing the veins that carry blood away from it.
What this connection could mean for exercise & headaches
We already know that regular movement is one of the best things we can do for our brain health. Exercise supports healthy circulation, delivers oxygen and nutrients to the brain, and is associated with better cognitive function as we age.
This research suggests that even the small muscle contractions involved in everyday movement may play a role in how blood circulates through the brain.
Think about how often you engage your core without realizing it. Walking around your neighborhood, climbing stairs, practicing Pilates, or going for a run all involve your abdominal muscles. According to these findings, the pressure changes created by those contractions may influence circulation inside the skull almost instantly.
The discovery could also help researchers better understand why certain headaches and migraines worsen with movement, since changes in pressure and blood flow may affect structures surrounding the brain.
Of course, the research was conducted in mice, so scientists still need to determine how these mechanisms work in humans and whether they have longer-term health implications.
The takeaway
For now, the takeaway is another reason to appreciate the benefits of regular movement. You don't need to start doing hundreds of crunches or consciously engaging your abs throughout the day. Walking, strength training, and other activities you enjoy already give your core plenty of opportunities to do its job.
And as researchers continue to explore this connection, we may discover that the relationship between movement and brain health is even more intricate than we previously understood.