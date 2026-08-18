None of this changes what belongs in your mug tomorrow. Across these 46-year-olds, more coffee traveled with a leaner build and, in men, a testosterone and SHBG pattern the researchers call hormonally favorable. The study can't tell us whether coffee itself caused any of these differences, or whether different coffee habits would produce different results. Those are population-level patterns rather than shifts you could measure in yourself, and only longer trials can say whether coffee deserves the credit.