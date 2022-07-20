Some days wellness looks like Vinyasa yoga and green juice. Others, it looks like masturbation and orgasms. The truth is, well-being comes from thriving in all areas of life… From our home, to our office, to between the sheets.
But while sexual wellness is the ideal, getting in the mood isn’t always easy. Sexual desire is something that naturally decreases for women as they approach menopause and estrogen levels decline: 68-86.5% of postmenopausal women report sexual difficulties like low libido. Surprisingly, other studies show that younger women are also struggling with sexual desire: 48% of premenopausal women, ages 21-49, have reported a lower sex drive than usual. On top of that, research reflects that sexual behavior has decreased for women and men since COVID-19. So what gives?
Stress: The #1 buzzkill
We all know how a work project, exhaustion, or even a sink full of dishes can get in the way of sexy-time. Nothing impacts desire quite like stress. Certified sex therapist Dr. Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST., explains: “when people experience stress, their body produces more adrenaline and cortisol, which typically creates a state of fight or flight. When someone’s nervous system is hyper-aroused in a fear state, it is almost impossible to access pleasure in an integrated way, where their mind and body are on the same page.”
Furthermore, the release of stress hormones actually interferes with our body’s ability to release hormones that control reproduction and sexual response. As we know, sexual arousal is all about getting the blood flowing, but chronic stress activates the sympathetic nervous system and literally interferes with blood flow throughout our entire body (most notably our erogenous zones). In other words—stress isn’t just a mental block, it’s full-on physiological.
Less stress, more desire
So when the lights are turned down low but all we can think about is whether our boss likes us—what to do? The key is making less stress and more desire a daily priority. “Anything that reduces stress will naturally create easier access to your libido,” Dr. Holly explains—and that’s where Dame’s new Desire Gummies come in. With a delicious strawberry-mango flavor, this exciting new supplement is designed to support mood, desire, and connectivity.* These gummies are a simple routine for making sure that fire is lit when it’s go-time… But how?
Stress is one of the leading causes of decreased libido for women, so Desire Gummies work to support our mental state through a powerful blend of desire-boosting ingredients.* They’re formulated with Sensoril® ashwagandha leaf & root extract, clinically shown to support stress management, mood, focus, concentration, and more.* But they also include L-theanine to promote relaxation, shatavari to promote hormonal balance, rhodiola to support our body’s sympathetic nervous system, and mucuna, an aphrodisiac that plays a role in our brain’s dopamine production.*
Ultimately, stress support is libido support… And Dr. Holly agrees: “Dame’s gummies are unique in the market because they tackle the core issues of low desire, which studies show is stress.* The natural, active ingredients support relaxation and stress reduction.* Other ingredients target increased mood, which directly impacts how connected to their partner a woman feels.*” These gummies are a simple and fun way to prioritize pleasure on the regular, but there are a few other ways you can take desire even further.
*Is it getting hot in here?*
Double-down on stress management by doing more of what makes you feel relaxed. “What each person finds relaxing or stress reducing is of course unique,” says Dr. Holly, “but things that we know help include exercise, time spent in nature, time pursuing a hobby or passionate project, and time with people who make you feel accepted.” The more relaxed you are, the more you open the door for natural desire to flow in.
While Desire Gummies certainly light the spark of desire, Dame’s sexual wellness products can help keep things burning. Whether it’s the Eva®, a wearable clitoral vibrator designed to enhance partner play, or the Aer™, a powerful arousal tool for fans of oral stimulation—these toys can help you cultivate a relationship with pleasure that keeps you coming back for more. With accessories like their Arousal Serum or Aloe Lube, think of Dame as your one-stop-shop for reinvigorating your sexual wellness with desire and passion—whether you’re with a partner or flying solo.
The bottom line.
Sexual wellness is an inextricable part of feeling like our best selves and living our best lives. But in a world where stress seems to lurk around every corner—slowing down and getting sexy isn’t always simple. Thankfully, Dame’s Desire Gummies give us a way to claim our sexual wellness and reignite our desire. It’s impossible to feel aroused if you feel stressed,” adds Dr. Holly. “Finally we have a natural product that targets the source of libido issues for women by supporting their overall wellbeing.”
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.