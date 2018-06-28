The Gut-Healing Condiment You Need For All Your Summer Food (And How To Make It)

Quality condiments can elevate your barbecue experience to the next level. When it comes to topping those burgers and dogs (both herbivore-friendly and omnivore varieties), go for top-notch flavor and superfood ingredients that add extra health benefits.

Want to maintain a healthy gut this summer? Sauerkraut is the best condiment for supporting gut health. That’s because fermented foods like sauerkraut are filled with probiotics that are great for your microbiome—plus it adds a sophisticated pickled note to summer dishes from hot dogs to burgers to salads.

Aside from keeping digestion regular (which is helpful when you’re traveling and out of your routine), probiotics in fermented foods can help maintain strong immune system function to ward off summer colds and foster clear gut-brain communication and stable mental function. That’s key when it comes to listening to those "gut feelings" you get about what you see and the people you meet during your summer adventures. Studies have even suggested that eating more fermented foods may reduce social anxiety.