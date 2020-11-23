mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
4 Subtle Signs You May Be In A Toxic Relationship, From A Psychologist

4 Subtle Signs You May Be In A Toxic Relationship, From A Psychologist

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
mindbodygreen Podcast Guest Perpetua Neo

Image by Perpetua Neo

November 23, 2020 — 10:26 AM
Welcome to our Unleash Your Potential series, where we're partnering with Fitbit to bring you three special episodes of the mindbodygreen podcast. In this series of episodes, you'll hear from experts in their field on what it really takes to unleash the potential that lies within. Spoiler alert: It's all about working a lot smarter, not harder. Read on for the third and final Unleash Your Potential episode, featuring Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy.

Toxic relationships don't always start out so overtly destructive—rather, it's usually a host of underlying issues that build up and up until one or both parties start feeling trapped, controlled, or drained. Doctor of clinical psychology, Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, would agree: "It starts off with very tiny stuff that on the surface; when you look at them individually, they just seem so petty," she notes on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "We could think of them as microaggressions." 

That doesn't mean you should brush them aside: It might be difficult in the moment, but compiling these issues all together can help you see your relationship with fresh eyes—and determine whether it's truly healthy. 

Below, Neo reveals four common—yet subtle—signs of a toxic relationship. It's nonexhaustive, of course, but these are some of the signals to watch out for: 

1. "You're so sensitive."

This is a prime example of gaslighting (aka, the manipulation technique that may make you question your reality), says Neo, especially when you call out bad, rude, or disrespectful behavior. Over time, you may even start to second guess yourself: Perhaps you start rationalizing their behavior, Neo notes, "Or say, 'You know what, maybe I was crazy. Maybe I was sensitive.' Then over time, you really lose yourself."  

Advertisement

2. "I'm more experienced than you," or "I'm older than you."

Another signal, says Neo, is if that person always positions themselves as the savior—one that's smarter, wiser, and more experienced than you—so they deserve more respect. "They erode your sense of trust and confidence in yourself," says Neo, and make you feel like you "need" them for everything. Again, adds Neo, this toxic trait can cause you to lose your sense of self.

3. "I'm suffering more than you."

It's not so much the statement itself as the sentiment behind it. According to Neo, someone who revels in the attention they get from suffering (and believe their pain is more important than others') is classic covert narcissism. "They're addicted to the trauma, and it's always a race to the bottom in terms of suffering," she says. In their mind, they're dealing with the most special, unique case of suffering that's superior to yours. 

4. "I don't like this person." 

OK, not everyone has to get along. According to Neo, though, if your partner or friend doesn't play nice with others for the sole purpose of isolating you—that's where you may have a problem. "They will try to [steer] you away from the other people in your lives so that they will be the one [go-to] source," she says. 

It's especially concerning if they tell you their misgivings about your friends or family members when you're most impressionable—like if you're half-asleep or buzzed. "They will tell you when you're suggestible or vulnerable," Neo says. "Anything they can do to isolate you." 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Subtle signs of a toxic relationship are important—that's because bad behavior starts to show in small doses. "They're testing the waters," says Neo, "They have to do it systematically to see how much you're willing to take." That's not to say if your partner or friend utters any of the four phrases above they're immediately bad news; just be aware of the signs and always stay true to yourself—your feelings are important and valid, and the person you're with should embrace them. 

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Fitbit, and don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Sex

Here's How Often Men Masturbate, In Case You're Curious

Kelly Gonsalves
Here's How Often Men Masturbate, In Case You're Curious
Parenting

When To Use Punishment vs. Reinforcement, From Parenting Experts

Alexandra Engler
When To Use Punishment vs. Reinforcement, From Parenting Experts
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Personal Growth

The Sleeper Effect: How Divorce's Impact On Kids May Show Up In Adulthood

Abby Moore
The Sleeper Effect: How Divorce's Impact On Kids May Show Up In Adulthood
Recipes

I'm A Health Coach, And This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast Bowl Recipe

Danielle Shine, BSc
I'm A Health Coach, And This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast Bowl Recipe
Meditation

Try This Yoga Instructor's One Super-Simple Way To Make Every Day More Mindful

Tara Stiles
Try This Yoga Instructor's One Super-Simple Way To Make Every Day More Mindful
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

I'm A Bariatric Surgeon & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Optimal Heart Health

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Bariatric Surgeon & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Optimal Heart Health
Routines

This Efficient Workout Will Strengthen Your Glutes And Heart In Just 8 Minutes

CJ Frogozo
This Efficient Workout Will Strengthen Your Glutes And Heart In Just 8 Minutes
Home

An Expert In Chinese Medicine Shares Her Top 9 Tips For Better Sleep

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
An Expert In Chinese Medicine Shares Her Top 9 Tips For Better Sleep
Personal Growth

Why We Revert To Our Old Patterns While Home For The Holidays + How To Avoid It

Abby Moore
Why We Revert To Our Old Patterns While Home For The Holidays + How To Avoid It
Spirituality

7 Ways To (Safely) Embrace Sagittarius Season's Adventurous Energy

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To (Safely) Embrace Sagittarius Season's Adventurous Energy
Food Trends

A Pie Pro Shares The One Crust Trick That'll Make Your Holiday Pie Look Better Than Ever

Eliza Sullivan
A Pie Pro Shares The One Crust Trick That'll Make Your Holiday Pie Look Better Than Ever
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/subtle-signs-of-a-toxic-relationship-from-a-psychologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!