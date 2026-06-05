Drinking This Much Tea May Lower Heart Attack Risk In People With Heart Disease
Tea has earned a reputation as one of the healthiest beverages you can sip, with research linking regular consumption to better heart health, longevity, and metabolic function. But most of those studies have focused on generally healthy adults.
Findings from a new study1 indicate tea may also offer benefits for people who already have coronary heart disease (CHD). CHD is the most common type of heart disease, affecting around 1 in 20 U.S. adults2.
Here's what you need to know (and how much tea you may want to start drinking).
About the study
People living with coronary heart disease (CHD) face an elevated risk of future cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death. Researchers wanted to better understand whether tea consumption could help reduce that risk.
To investigate, they analyzed data from more than 25,000 adults with established CHD enrolled in the UK Biobank. Participants were followed for an average of 13.9 years, during which researchers tracked major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
The team also examined levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation, and Lp(a), a largely genetic cardiovascular risk factor, to determine whether either affected the relationship between tea intake and cardiovascular outcomes.
Drinking this much tea was linked to the lowest cardiovascular risk
So, was tea protective. Yes. Results showed that drinking about 3 cups of tea (compared to drinking no tea) daily was linked to a 17% lower risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death. Drinking four or more cups per day was still associated with a benefit, but it didn't appear to provide additional protection beyond the 3-cup mark.
The strongest protective associations were seen among folks who:
- Had higher inflammation levels to start with, which makes since as tea is known for being anti-inflammatory3 and inflammation is a known driver4 of cardiovascular-related complications.
- Had a lower lp(a), which is considered a to be a layer of genetic protection for cardiovascular events.
Researchers didn't find evidence that Lp(a) itself explained tea's benefits. Instead, the findings suggest that inflammation may influence who stands to gain the most from the habit.
What type of tea is best?
Tea contains polyphenols and other plant compounds that may help support healthy blood vessels, improve endothelial function, and combat oxidative stress. These are all factors that play a role in heart disease progression.
The study didn't distinguish between tea varieties, so it's impossible to say whether one type was responsible for the observed benefits.
That said, green tea has some of the strongest research behind it when it comes to heart health. Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a plant compound that has been linked to healthy cholesterol levels, blood vessel function, and reduced oxidative stress.
Black, oolong, and herbal teas still all provide various beneficial compounds. So, you can mix-and-match what you sip on throughout the day to reach the 3 cups.
Not a tea drinker? That's ok. A growing body of research suggests moderate coffee consumption (also at about 3 cups a day or 24 ounces) supports heart health.
The takeaway
If tea is already part of your routine, this study offers another reason to keep pouring. Just remember that caffeinated brews (like green, black, and oolong) should be consumed earlier in the day, as to not disrupt your sleep. Herbals teas are a great choice for afternoons and nighttime routines. And if it's deeper sleep your after, these two are especially helpful for winding down.