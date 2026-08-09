Stretching Before A Workout? A New Study Says To Focus On This
Stretching has long been a staple of athletic routines. Whether it’s a dancer working on range of motion, a runner loosening up before a race, or someone squeezing in a mobility flow before strength training, stretching is often viewed as a simple way to move better and prevent injury.
But stretching can mean various things. A new systematic review1 suggests that when and how you stretch may influence whether you improve flexibility, maintain performance, or experience a temporary dip in athletic output. And the type of stretching that helps you become more flexible may not always be the same type that prepares your body to perform at its best.
The study looked at how different stretching styles affect performance
Researchers conducted a systematic review of 23 studies involving 627 athletes across flexibility-dependent sports, including gymnastics, swimming, wrestling, dance, and track and field.
The goal was to better understand how different stretching techniques—including static stretching, dynamic stretching, combined stretching approaches, and proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) stretching—impact flexibility and performance.
The researchers also examined whether stretching duration played a role, comparing shorter sessions (60 seconds or less) with longer-duration stretching (more than 60 seconds).
Longer static stretching improved flexibility
Static stretching2, which involves holding a stretch in a fixed position (like a seated hamstring stretch), was linked to moderate improvements in flexibility.
Specifically, static stretching improved flexibility by about 3% compared to baseline and about 2% compared to control groups.
However, the review also found that longer-duration stretching came with a small trade-off. For example, performance measures slightly decreased after long stretching sessions.
Stretching for more than 60 seconds led to the largest flexibility improvements (about 6% from before to after stretching), but was associated with a small decline in performance afterward.
This doesn’t mean static stretching is “bad”. Improving flexibility can be valuable for many athletes, especially those in sports where range of motion is essential. But if your goal is to maximize power, speed, or strength immediately afterward, long static holds may not be the best warm-up strategy.
Dynamic stretching may be better before exercise
Dynamic stretching— (active movements that take joints through their range of motion, like walking lunges, leg swings, or arm circles) showed smaller flexibility improvements compared to static stretching.
But it had a different benefit: Dynamic stretching was associated with small improvements in performance.
The researchers found dynamic stretching improved performance by about 0.5% compared to control conditions, suggesting it may help prepare the body for movement without the potential performance dip seen with longer static stretching.
The best stretching routine depends on your goal
There isn't one type of stretching that is universally better than another. Each method has a time and place, and you can adjust your stretching routine to your goals.
- If your goal is improving flexibility: Longer static stretching sessions may be useful, especially when flexibility is a key component of your activity (think gymnastics, dance, or martial arts).
- If your goal is preparing for a workout: Dynamic stretching may be a better choice because it supports movement readiness while maintaining performance.
- If you’re doing strength training, sprinting, or high-intensity exercise: Consider saving longer static stretching sessions for after training or separate mobility sessions rather than immediately before your workout.
The takeaway
While stretching can support flexibility, it’s only one part of moving well. Strength training through a full range of motion, adequate recovery, proper hydration, and consistent movement habits all contribute to mobility and athletic performance.
For now, the best approach seems to be using dynamic movements to prepare your body for exercise, and leaning on longer static stretches for improving flexibility (and after a workout).