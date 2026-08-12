Sleep Apnea May Be Linked To This Metabolic Hormone, Study Shows
Thyroid health usually comes up in the context of metabolism. And for anyone with a family history of thyroid problems, annual bloodwork is often already part of the routine.
While a clear panel is reassuring, but it (unfortunately) doesn't mean everything connected to your thyroid is settled. New research suggests that a key thyroid hormone may be linked to the severity of sleep apnea, even in people without thyroid disease. Here's what to know.
About the study
Researchers set out to examine whether the severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)—a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep—is reflected in thyroid hormone levels. Previous research on the connection has been inconsistent, particularly when it comes to free T3, the more biologically active form of thyroid hormone. The team enrolled 168 adults with sleep apnea and no known thyroid dysregulation.
Researchers collected participants' age, sex, BMI, four measures of sleep apnea severity, and blood levels of free T3, free T4, and TSH. They then grouped participants based on whether their sleep apnea measures fell above or below the median.
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A key thyroid hormone was linked to sleep apnea severity
The most notable finding involved free T3. Participants who experienced more frequent breathing disruptions during sleep had significantly higher free T3 levels.
After accounting for factors including age, sex, and BMI, free T3 remained independently associated with two measures of respiratory event burden: the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), which measures how often breathing stops or becomes shallow each hour, and the oxygen desaturation index (ODI), which captures how often blood oxygen levels drop during sleep.
But the relationship wasn't seen across every measure of sleep apnea severity. Free T3 wasn't significantly associated with average nighttime oxygen levels or the percentage of sleep participants spent below 90% oxygen saturation.
And free T3 wasn't the only thyroid marker researchers looked at. Neither free T4 nor TSH showed an independent association with any of the respiratory measures.
The findings suggest that free T3 may be more closely tied to the frequency of respiratory events during sleep than to the overall severity of nighttime oxygen deprivation.
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What this pattern may mean
Free T3 is the more biologically active form of thyroid hormone, which may help explain why it was the only thyroid marker linked to sleep apnea severity in this study. The authors suggest that free T3 could be a sensitive marker of how the body responds to the repeated stress of breathing disruptions during sleep, tracking how often these events happen rather than how severe the resulting drops in oxygen are.
And sleep apnea's effects may extend beyond hormones, too. Research has also linked the condition to changes in muscle health.
Signs of sleep apnea
- Loud, persistent snoring
- Pauses in breathing during sleep (often noticed by a partner or possible a wearable device)
- Gasping, choking, or snorting during the night
- Waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat
- Morning headaches
- Waking frequently throughout the night
- Difficulty concentrating, remembering things, or staying alert
The takeaway
So, does sleep apnea affect your thyroid, or does your thyroid affect sleep apnea? This study can't answer that question. The study can only show an association between free T3 and sleep apnea severity; it can't establish cause and effect. However, they suggest that free T3 may instead reflect the body's physiological response to the repeated respiratory stress that occurs with OSA.
But one thing is for sure: Sleep, metabolism, and hormonal health are connected.