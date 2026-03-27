Study Shows A New Dads' Risk For Stress & Depression Rises During This Key Time
When it comes to postpartum mental health, most of the attention is, rightfully, on the new moms. Giving birth is a major physical and mental endeavor. And adjusting to life after bringing the baby home comes with a lot of joy and new trials.
This change is also a huge adjustment for dads. And a new study suggests we may be missing a critical window for their mental health (which isn't right after the baby is born). Here's what a new study reveals.
What the research found
A study published in JAMA Network Open1 analyzed data from more than 1 million fathers and nearly 2 million childbirths in Sweden. The researchers tracked rates of psychiatric diagnoses before conception, during pregnancy, and throughout the postpartum period.
Rates of depression and stress-related disorders increased by 30% one year after childbirth compared to the preconception period. Meanwhile, diagnoses actually declined during pregnancy and the early postpartum weeks before climbing later in the first year.
This pattern is notably different from what we see in mothers, who often experience a pronounced peak in mental health conditions in the early postpartum period. For fathers, the trajectory is more gradual—and that makes it easier to miss.
Plus, previous research supports this timeline. A meta-analysis2 found that paternal depression affects about 10% of men during the prenatal and postpartum period, with rates highest between 3 and 6 months after birth.
Why dads may fly under the radar early on
Several factors may explain why fathers' mental health struggles go undetected in the early months:
- Minimizing symptoms: Some dads downplay their own struggles to avoid diverting attention from their partner's needs during pregnancy and early postpartum.
- Reduced help-seeking: Fathers may avoid seeking mental health care during their partner's pregnancy, whether due to societal expectations or a desire to focus on the baby.
- Structural barriers: Perinatal healthcare is largely maternity-focused, with limited resources or screening tailored to fathers.
- Early benefits of fatherhood: The initial transition may bring a sense of accomplishment and strengthened partner relationships, which could temporarily buffer against mental health symptoms.
The study authors note they couldn't fully distinguish between true changes in mental health and reduced detection or help-seeking. But either way, many dads aren't getting the support they need early on.
Why the risk rises later
So why does the risk climb as the first year progresses? The researchers point to a few key factors:
- Gradual onset: Depression often builds gradually rather than appearing suddenly, making it harder to recognize.
- Accumulating stress: The demands of balancing work and parenting pile up over time. Sleep deprivation, relationship strain, and financial pressures can compound.
- Socioeconomic factors: The study found that fathers with lower educational attainment had consistently higher rates of psychiatric disorders throughout the perinatal period, suggesting that financial instability and limited healthcare access contribute to the burden.
Unlike the hormonal shifts that drive early postpartum risk in mothers, the strain on fathers appears to be more lifestyle- and stress-driven—and it takes time to accumulate.
What this means for new parents
If you're a new dad, don't assume you're in the clear just because the early months went smoothly. Pay attention to how you're feeling around the 6- to 12-month mark.
If you're the partner of a new dad, watch for gradual changes in mood, energy, or behavior as the first year progresses. He may not recognize the signs himself, especially if he's focused on supporting you and the baby.
It's also worth noting that both parents' mental health matters for the whole family. Research has shown that when both parents experience depression, the risk of adverse outcomes for children increases. Supporting dad's mental health isn't just good for him—it's good for everyone.
The takeaway
Paternal mental health deserves more attention, especially in the later postpartum period. If you're a new father feeling persistently down, anxious, or overwhelmed, it's best to reach out to your healthcare provider for support. These feelings are common, they're valid, and help is available.