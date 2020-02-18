Older People Need To Eat More Cereals To Support Memory, Study Finds

The study, conducted in Australia and published in the International Journal of Public Health, aimed to find out if we should be changing our diets as we age to best support our brain & overall health. Using data from over 139,000 people the researchers found that eating more of less of certain foods at different stages of life is linked to memory loss.

Many of their findings were consistent with what we already knew, like high-protein diets supporting better memory. But they also found that, for people over 80 in particular, grains may be a crucial part of continued memory support

"Our present study implies that the healthy eating suggestions of cereals consumption in the prevention of memory loss for older people may differ compared to other age groups," said Luna Xu, Ph.D.

When they say cereals, they of course don't mean a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal (though it's getting healthier). Cereals refers to any of the grains we use for food—things like wheat, corn, and oats.