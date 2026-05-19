This Common Environmental Exposure May Raise Childhood Leukemia Risk

That doesn’t mean people need to panic every time they pass a gas station, and it certainly doesn’t mean families can simply pick up and move because of one study. But there are practical ways to reduce exposure where possible. Avoiding prolonged idling near gas stations, keeping windows closed during fuel deliveries if you live nearby, using indoor air purifiers with HEPA and activated carbon filters, and choosing walking routes or playgrounds farther from heavy fuel traffic can all reduce exposure to airborne pollutants and volatile organic compounds.