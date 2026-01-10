Study Finds Highly Sensitive People Are More Prone To Mental Health Issues—But There's Good News
Highly sensitive people (HSPs) make up roughly 30% of the population, experiencing relatively stronger emotions and responses to internal and external stimuli. As you might imagine, it's not always easy being so sensitive—which is why recent research published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science1 looked into how high sensitivity relates to mental health.
Based on the findings, highly sensitive people do tend to deal with mental health issues more than those who aren't highly sensitive, but there's some good news, too. Here's what they found.
Studying the relationship between sensitivity & mental health
For this research, a meta-analysis of 33 studies was conducted to look at the connection between sensitivity and mental health problems like anxiety and depression.
For context, the study authors describe trait sensitivity (AKA sensory-processing sensitivity), as "a heightened degree of sensitivity to physical, emotional, and social stimuli, such as bright lights, subtle changes in the environment, and other people’s moods, combined with deeper cognitive processing of such sensory stimulation."
And sure enough, the researchers found that highly sensitive people are more likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety compared to those who are less sensitive.
As psychotherapist and study co-author Tom Falkenstein explains, "We found positive and moderate correlations between sensitivity and various mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia and avoidant personality disorder," adding, "Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice which could be used to improve diagnosis of conditions."
The plus-side to being highly sensitive
While HSP's may deal with mental health challenges more than those who aren't as sensitive, this research also comes with a silver lining; HSP's are also more likely to respond better to mental health treatments and interventions.
Whether it's therapy, mindfulness, or applied relaxation, their sensitivity means they get greater benefit from these modalities.
"Our work shows it is crucial that the awareness of sensitivity is improved among mental health care professionals, so clinicians and practitioners can recognize the trait in their patients, and tailor treatment to their sensitivity," Falkenstein notes.
And as study co-author Michael Pluess Ph.D., adds, "It is important to remember that highly sensitive people are more responsive to positive experiences, including psychological treatment [and] that the quality of their environment is particularly important for their well-being."
The takeaway
While being a highly sensitive person can certainly come with its challenges, this research comes as a reminder of the importance of mental health interventions. For HSP's, proper mental health treatment in the face of anxiety, depression, etc., is essential—but also more likely to be effective—thanks to their high receptivity.