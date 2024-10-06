Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 06, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Rawpixel / iStock
October 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to sleep, you might think "the more rest, the better," right? According to a study by the American College of Cardiology1, it's not that simple.

Studying the connection between sleep & heart health

For this retrospective study, researchers looked at data collected in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which tracked responses from over 14,000 people for a median of 7.5 years. Those surveyed were 46 years old on average, half were women, and 53% were not white.

Researchers were specifically looking for how much sleep the participants were getting, as well as their atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk scores, and their levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), an inflammatory marker linked with heart disease.

Interestingly, they noticed there seemed to be a sweet spot of sleep length that was associated with a low ASCVD risk score (a higher score can indicate greater likeliness of heart attack or stroke): Those who slept six to seven hours a night actually had the lowest chance of dying from a heart attack or stroke, compared to those who got less or more sleep. (Yep, too much sleep can be problematic too.)

Based on the findings, the research suggests getting six to seven hours of sleep offers the lowest risk to your heart. As lead author of the study, Kartik Gupta, M.D., notes in a news release, "Participants who slept less than six hours or more than seven hours had a higher chance of death due to cardiac causes."

The ASCVD risk score wasn't greater if participants got more than seven hours, but the levels of CRP were. More research will be necessary to further confirm the findings.

You'll note that this six- to seven-hour window doesn't match up with the seven to nine hours recommended by the National Sleep Foundation: A good reminder that there is no universally agreed-upon amount of time we should all be spending in bed.

It’s also important to note that individual sleep needs can vary based on lifestyle factors and overall health, and maintaining good sleep hygiene overall can further enhance heart health.

As many experts have told mbg, everyone's sleep needs are a little different. In addition to aiming for a certain number of hours in bed every night, it's also important to consider how you feel when you wake up in the morning to assess your overall sleep quality.

"Just because you are lying in bed for seven hours doesn't mean that you are getting good-quality sleep," Gupta reiterates.

The takeaway

Sleep is an essential pillar of our overall health, and it's important to prioritize. Of course, don't panic if you have a rough night's sleep once in a while. "The effect of sleep probably accrues over time; it takes time for the damage to happen," Gupta notes.

But at the end of the day, if you're looking to lower your risk for heart attack, stroke, and other heart-related issues, one of the simplest ways to do so is to give your body the sleep it needs on a consistent basis.

Editor's Note

October 2024

As part of our ongoing efforts to update and refine our library, we’ve made small adjustments to this article to enhance the accuracy of the information presented regarding sleep and heart health.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

