To put it simply, endometriosis is a condition where tissue that normally lines the uterus grows in other parts of the body. This tissue also bleeds when you menstruate, which causes irritation to the local nerves—and this can be extremely painful. Research shows that a dysbiotic gut microbiome can lead to excess estrogen in the body5 , and this promotes the growth of this endometrial tissue outside the uterus. (It's why endometriosis is often associated with hormonal imbalance.)