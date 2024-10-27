Skip to Content
Women's Health

The Surprising Link Between Probiotics & Gynecological Disorders

October 27, 2024
October 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Your gut influences basically every function in your body. Your mental health, your skin health, your immune health… You get the point. Gut and vaginal health are also more intertwined than you may think, which is why people with vaginas may take probiotics to balance and replenish beneficial bacteria that make up the vaginal microbiome.

But according to a systematic review1, probiotics can do more than thwart antibiotic-related yeast infections: They may be able to help with symptoms from more serious gynecological disorders, like PCOS and endometriosis.

The link between probiotics & gynecological disorders

The review assessed 16 total human and animal studies: six on vaginal infections, seven on PCOS, and another three related to endometriosis. 

The vaginal infections studies involved women of reproductive age or older and who had been diagnosed with either bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, trichomoniasis, or a combination of these conditions. Probiotics were shown to be helpful against all of the infections, thanks to their ability to foster healthy microbes. 

As board-certified OB/GYN Renita White, M.D., once told us: "The vaginal microbiome is made up of a mix of bacteria but is dominated by Lactobacillus species. This type of bacteria produces lactic acid2, which helps to keep vaginal pH more acidic in order to ward off infections." By balancing this bacteria, you can help your vaginal microbiome thrive without complications. 

The six studies on PCOS also showed a positive effect on symptoms—researchers even suggest that probiotic supplements may be used as an alternative or complementary treatment for PCOS. See, a common symptom of PCOS is weight gain and insulin resistance, both of which probiotics can address. 

After all, probiotic intake, when combined with a reduced-calorie diet, has been shown to help women lose weight and maintain their weight loss3 over a 24-week period. Just make sure you choose a well-researched probiotic strain for healthy weight maintenance, such as Bifidobacterium lactis B4204.

Finally, we have research on probiotics and endometriosis, a condition that affects 1 in 10 women in America. While the data is limited at this point, some studies have shown a positive correlation. 

To put it simply, endometriosis is a condition where tissue that normally lines the uterus grows in other parts of the body. This tissue also bleeds when you menstruate, which causes irritation to the local nerves—and this can be extremely painful. Research shows that a dysbiotic gut microbiome can lead to excess estrogen in the body5, and this promotes the growth of this endometrial tissue outside the uterus. (It's why endometriosis is often associated with hormonal imbalance.)

That's where probiotics come into play, as balancing the gut microbiome can support hormonal balance, therefore helping to keep endometrial tissue in check.   

The takeaway

OK, that was a lot of science speak! But when you wade through the research, you'll find that probiotics can significantly influence your vaginal health and even ease symptoms of some pretty serious gynecological disorders.

It's not the absolute answer to these problems (many health concerns often take a multifaceted approach), but tending to your gut is never a bad idea.

Start here, with these nine science-backed probiotics for women to find one that works for your specific goals and lifestyle. 

More On This Topic

