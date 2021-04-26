The sleep struggle is real—especially for those over the age of 60 who are more prone to insomnia. Thankfully, researchers have figured out a simple bedtime hack that can help.

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society says that listening to calming music at least 30 minutes before bedtime can improve sleep quality in people over 60.

The results came from a combination of multiple randomized control trials (five, to be exact) with 288 total participants. Each trial found that listening to calming music, for at least four weeks, can be a safe and effective way to improve sleep quality in adults 60 years and older.