We've all caught ourselves scrolling and wondered, how much is too much? And further, is cutting back on Facebook time an actionable way to improve our lives?

A team of psychologists from the Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany wondered the same thing, leading to new insight into how small changes can make a big impact: In their study of nearly 300 people, spending just 20 minutes less on Facebook a day for two weeks lead to personal improvements in more ways than one.

The participants in this research had an average Facebook usage time of about an hour, and other stats show across all social media, we may be spending closer to two and a half hours on our favorite social sites.