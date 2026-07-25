Drink This Daily To Build Your Strength & Reduce Odds Of Frailty

If you already lean on a few cups of coffee or tea to get through the day, this is a reason to feel good about this habit (just be sure to watch any added sugars!). The research suggests that a steady coffee habit around midlife, in the range of a few cups daily, may support the strength and mobility you'll want to hold onto in your 70s and beyond. As always, everyone has a different caffeine tolerance, so stick with an amount that works best for you.