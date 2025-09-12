Struggling To Sleep? Here’s Why Movement May Be The Answer
If you’ve ever noticed that a workout leaves you sleeping like a rock, you’re not imagining it. Movement doesn’t just build strength or burn calories; it’s one of the most reliable ways to get deeper, longer, and more restorative rest.
Move more, sleep deeper
Sleep is a cornerstone of well-being, affecting everything from memory and mood to immune function and metabolic health. Yet, up to a third of adults struggle with insomnia or poor-quality sleep.
Rather than being frustrated after a night of tossing and turning, research shows one of the most powerful fixes may be right at your feet: regular physical activity.
What the science shows
A systematic review pulled together dozens of studies and found consistent evidence that exercise improves sleep quality and duration. Here’s what stood out:
- Even short bouts matter: Just 30 minutes of moderate activity was linked to an extra 15 minutes of sleep time per night compared to those who didn’t exercise.
- Insomnia relief: Adults with chronic insomnia who exercised three times per week for eight weeks reported better sleep quality and less nighttime wakefulness.
- Energy efficiency: Physical activity helps regulate circadian rhythms, balance stress hormones, and optimize body temperature cycles, all of which support easier sleep onset and deeper rest.
- Intensity matters: Moderate exercise tends to deliver the best benefits, while vigorous workouts right before bed may disrupt sleep for some people.
The takeaway
Think of movement as a natural sleep enhancer. Whether it’s a brisk walk, strength session, yoga, or cycling, being active during the day primes your body for better rest at night. Aim for at least 30 minutes most days, and let your workouts double as a science-backed bedtime upgrade.
