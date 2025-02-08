Advertisement
Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid
For the 12% of Americans who grapple with chronic insomnia, finding relief can be a relentless challenge. Sleep aids might promise a quick fix, but they often fail to replicate the natural stages of sleep, such as REM and deep sleep.
A recent meta-analysis1, however, suggests a surprisingly simple solution that’s accessible, cost-effective, and great for your overall health: exercise.
Can exercise cure sleepless nights?
Researchers pooled data from 19 randomized controlled trials, involving over 1,200 participants with insomnia but no other sleep-related conditions. These studies explored the effects of exercise as a stand-alone treatment over periods ranging from four weeks to 12 months.
The results were fascinating. Exercise didn’t necessarily help participants fall asleep faster or increase their total sleep duration.
However, it significantly reduced the amount of time spent awake during the night (a measure known as Wake After Sleep Onset) and improved sleep efficiency, which refers to the proportion of time in bed spent actually sleeping.
In other words, people slept more soundly—waking up less frequently and feeling more rested.
How effective is it?
Exercise had a moderate effect on improving objective sleep measures, such as time spent awake during the night and sleep efficiency. But the most impressive findings were on subjective sleep quality.
Participants overwhelmingly reported feeling like they slept better and longer, with satisfaction scores showing large improvements.
Interestingly, the effects were even more pronounced at higher exercise intensities, among older adults, and in women. The researchers speculated that hormonal changes and lower baseline physical fitness levels in these groups might explain why they benefitted more from exercise interventions.
Why does it work?
Insomnia is often linked to hyperarousal—a state where the brain and body remain activated even when they should be resting.
Physical exercise helps regulate the autonomic nervous system and may reduce this hyperarousal, paving the way for better sleep. Exercise also impacts key hormones that influence sleep, such as cortisol and serotonin.
Moreover, regular movement can combat age-related declines in fitness, which are associated with worse sleep outcomes.
Intensity matters
While any form of physical activity can help, intensity plays a big role. Most studies included light to moderate activity, such as walking or leisurely cycling. Yet higher-intensity sessions seemed to deliver the biggest sleep gains.
If you're struggling to sleep, adding even low-intensity physical activity to your routine could make a difference. Aim to gradually increase the intensity as your fitness improves. Think brisk walks, dance classes, or short strength-training sessions.
The takeaway
Exercise may not be the first thing you want to do after a sleepless night, but it could be the key to breaking the cycle of insomnia.
While more research is needed to fine-tune exercise recommendations and explore its interaction with other treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, one thing is clear: moving your body is a powerful tool for better sleep.
