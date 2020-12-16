Winter, or "the dark half of the year, as it was known in celtic cultures," May tells mbg, "has always been associated with gestation." It's the time of year when the "world is pregnant with promise," she adds. Adopting this mindset can be a helpful way of thinking about it.

"It's linked to thinking about, and sort of absorbing what happened in the summer—and processing it," she explains, so you're ready to go back out into the world come spring. And on top of that, winter brings us solitude. "It invites us to spend some quiet time in our own heads," May adds; something she greatly appreciates.

"I massively value the way winter changes my mindset," she says. "We can't be outside as much, but I really enjoy the lack of pressure to be involved in so many social gatherings. It can be hard to withdraw and get some solitude in the summer. I think we should learn to value the change of pace."