Are You Confusing Stress For Anxiety? How To Tell & Why It's Important

"On top of that," she went on, "I'm having really uncomfortable physical sensations of anxiety. I feel a lot of muscle tension. My neck is particularly painful, although I also feel tension in my shoulders and my back. When I wake up in the morning, I have this dread that I'm not going to be able to make it through the day. And I often feel uncomfortable for an hour or more before bedtime because I'm thinking about everything that I have to do the next day. I'm feeling so overwhelmed and anxious, and I don't understand why."