Start Your Day Off Right With This Simple & Filling Blueberry Smoothie
If you've ever found yourself with hunger pangs just an hour or two after sitting down for breakfast, there's a good chance your morning meal was missing one key ingredient — fiber. See, this critical carb helps bring about feelings of satiety and fullness.* Without it, you may find a meal doesn't tide you over nearly long enough to make it to the next one. Fear not — a fiber-rich breakfast recipe lies ahead.
The perks of a fiber-rich breakfast
According to a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dietary fiber helps reduce hunger, regulate appetite, and prolong satiety1 (i.e., feelings of fullness).* If you find yourself battling intense hunger between meals, it may be time to add more fiber-rich foods to your plate.
Thanks to their plant-centric nature, smoothies are an innately fiber-rich breakfast choice. However, this wild blueberry oat smoothie takes its fiber content to the next level, thanks to a few key ingredients.
Wild blueberries2, bananas3, and oats4 are naturally high in soluble fiber, but the true fiber superstar in this recipe is mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support, which includes both soluble and insoluble fiber and adds a whopping 6 grams of total dietary fiber to this delicious breakfast.
All together, this smoothie delivers 18 grams of dietary fiber! Depending on age and life stage, that's 62% to 85% of the daily recommended fiber intake for women and 47% to 60% for men before noon (not too shabby!).
The added antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and healthy carbs in this well-rounded breakfast make it the perfect start to your day.
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen wild blueberries
- ½ frozen banana
- ¼ cup rolled oats
- 1 scoop organic fiber+ with prebiotic support
- 1 serving grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- 1 cup unsweetened oat milk (or milk of choice)
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons granola (optional)
- 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
Directions
- Combine wild blueberries, banana, oats, organic fiber+ with prebiotic support, oat milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the wild blueberry smoothie into a glass.
- Garnish with granola and drizzled honey.
Nutritional analysis: 460 calories, 31 grams of protein, 61 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams of fat.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a filling and delicious breakfast to kick-start your morning, try this fiber- and antioxidant-rich smoothie. (And learn more about organic fiber+ with prebiotic support here.) Your stomach and taste buds will thank you!