mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Spirit House Founder Aja Daashuur On Democratizing Spirituality & Wellness

Spirit House Founder Aja Daashuur On Democratizing Spirituality & Wellness

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
How Spirit House Is Making Spirituality More Accessible To BIPOC // spirit guides + why now

Image by Spirit House / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 29, 2020 — 9:04 AM

During days where communal sound baths and busy breathwork circles are a distant memory, Spirit House Collective is a place to tune in with community, sans the germs.

Before the pandemic, the collective of spiritual practitioners hosted gatherings in pop-up locations across the country. Since COVID hit, they have transferred their offerings (think: coffee readings, akashic records, and spell-poem casting workshops) into the digital arena.

That's not the only change made. Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, the WOC-led space started an aptly named True Wellness program.

With this program, founder Aja Daashuur hopes to chip away at the barriers that have historically kept the BIPOC community sidelined from wellness by giving white and white-passing people the option to fund workshops for Black people and non-Black POC.

Now more than ever, Daashuur thinks that wellness—specifically, the more spiritual side of wellness—needs to be a basic human right.

"People are feeling rudderless right now," she says on a call to mbg. "I think that's why spirituality is having a renaissance period. People are like, 'I want to know who I am. I don't want to be told who I am anymore. I want to make my own decisions. And I really want to connect to how powerful, how divine, and how limitless my soul can be.'"

Daashuur's preferred medium for tapping into expansive energy during restrictive times is spirit guide communication. Each week, she holds a weekly Spirit Church session that connects a virtual group with loving guides and ancestors. She has seen it be a powerful experience, especially for BIPOC folks who are holding onto generational trauma.

"Trusting that there are energies that truly care about our interests can—I know it sounds cheesy, but—it can make the world a more inclusive, diverse place all around," she says.

While Daashuur is intuitive by nature, she thinks that everyone can see the unseen with a little practice. Here, she shares some tips for fostering a connection with spiritual guides (which you can also think of as angels, universal energies, or any other name you feel comfortable with) in the charged days leading up to Halloween, Samhain, and the Day of the Dead.

Aja's advice for connecting to spirit and discerning intuition from imagination.

This time of year lends itself to spiritual work: "Dating back to Paganism, this has historically been a time where a more concentrated effort is made on connection," Daashuur explains. "We are focusing a lot of energy on paying respects to those who have come before us, and that is already creating a charged energy to reach through the veil and receive guidance from those that aren't on this plane anymore."

She says that the first step in doing so is sitting in meditation. While it can be difficult to turn your attention away from your physical experience, it's the only way that any sort of metaphysical guidance can come through. Intuitive guidance doesn't tend to visit when our mind is still stuck in our last zoom call.

"You're trying to allow your subconscious mind to push information to your conscious mind," she says. "So when you're meditating and things are coming through, whether it's words, images, body feelings, don't ask yourself in the beginning what's happening. Just allow it."

You may not see or feel much of anything when you meditate—especially if you're new to the practice—and that's normal. Daashuur says that it takes time before any sort of intuitive hits and messages can come through. But to help speed them along, she offers these tips:

  1. Before your next meditation, test your senses to see which one you are dominant in. Imagine seeing yourself in a mirror, hearing the sound of a gong, smelling lavender, tasting a delicious meal, or feeling the cool rush of water. Which sensation comes through the strongest for you? That's likely your dominant sense, and you should lean on it during your meditation.
  2. Another way to open yourself up to guidance is to actively develop self-trust, which, Daashuur says, is the foundation of any kind of intuitive work.
  3. Finally, knowing how to discern your intuition from imagination is key. And there's a quick way to do it: Let's say you are meditating and start to see visuals of a cheetah. When that happens, try and change the visual in the mind's eye to something else—say, a unicorn. Daashuur says that if the visual stays a unicorn after that, it's a figment of your imagination. If it keeps turning back to a cheetah? That is spirit at work. The cheetah is sending you a message, and now your work is deciphering what it's saying to you.

Daashuur has seen how comforting it can be to honor a steady practice of getting quiet enough to allow subtle information to come through, and then actually listening to that guidance once it does. "That feeling of knowing you're not alone," she says, "is something wish I could give everybody."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board

Sarah Regan
Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board
Spirituality

A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky

Sarah Regan
A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Recipes

A Fiber-Rich Lentil Soup That Won't Cause Bloat, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
A Fiber-Rich Lentil Soup That Won't Cause Bloat, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Beauty

The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Vitamin C Serum
Parenting

Stay Safe, Stay Spooky: 9 Extremely Creative Ways To Celebrate Halloween

Alexandra Engler
Stay Safe, Stay Spooky: 9 Extremely Creative Ways To Celebrate Halloween
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

We Need To Talk About The Loneliness Of Election Season

Sarah Regan
We Need To Talk About The Loneliness Of Election Season
Integrative Health

OK, Don't Let Fall & Winter Make You Feel Sluggish: A Supplement To Help

Alexandra Engler
OK, Don't Let Fall & Winter Make You Feel Sluggish: A Supplement To Help
Beauty

Ashley Graham's Secret For Hair Growth Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

Jamie Schneider
Ashley Graham's Secret For Hair Growth Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen
Beauty

The 7 Natural Makeup Tips Women Need In Your 50s & Beyond

Jamie Schneider
The 7 Natural Makeup Tips Women Need In Your 50s & Beyond
Mental Health

Can't Recall Something? These Scientists Can Help You Hack Your Memory

Eliza Sullivan
Can't Recall Something? These Scientists Can Help You Hack Your Memory
Motivation

Yoga Vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You

Colette Coleman
Yoga Vs. Pilates: We Got To The Core Of Which Workout Is Better For You
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spirit-house-founder-aja-daashuur-profile

Your article and new folder have been saved!