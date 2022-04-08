This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report

It’s no secret that fruits and vegetables are an essential part of a nutritious diet. But what happens when the healthy foods we’re eating have hidden secrets of their own? Take spinach for example—this nutrient-dense leafy green can actually be super high in pesticides, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

It’s the job of the EWG to help reveal any hidden truths about our favorite produce in their yearly Dirty Dozen report. You can find the full list here, along with the Clean 15, but for now allow us to get into the spinach of it all.