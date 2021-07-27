Try This Fiber-Packed, Gut-Healthy Upgrade To A Classic Breakfast Dish

The first time I, a native New Yorker, was faced with beans on toast as a breakfast item, I was confused. How would that be breakfast? But while living in England (and then Ireland), I quickly came to appreciate it as a firm favorite of many people in that corner of the world.

Another firm favorite? Leon restaurants—a chain that serves up Mediterranean diet-inspired food, intended to taste delicious and support your health. Their popularity has also led to a few cookbooks, including the most recent installment: Leon Happy Guts. This recipe is their gut-healthy version of the traditional beans on toast.